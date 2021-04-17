2021 Glamorgan Yearbooks on sale now





With the Welsh county celebrating their 100th anniversary as a premier county in 2021, the ever-popular Yearbook looks back at events during the club’s history in the County Championship since 1921 with a series of special articles, including 100 Years in 100 Feats, which look back at some of the memorable innings, bowling achievements and unusual achievements during the club’s existence in premium cricket. There is also a detailed statistical overview of the events during this hundred years, including information on all areas where the club has organized first-class cricket, plus information on all the captains who have led the club in championship matches. In addition, there is an article about the players who took part in the Club’s first-ever championship game against Sussex at the Arms Park in May 1921, as well as a poignant article about Billy Spiller, the Cardiff police officer, who was the first to score a first-class one hundred for Glamorgan and dedicated his efforts to a close friend who died during the Great War. The 2021 Yearbook also features a special tribute to Peter Walker, the former all-rounder and member of the 1969 championship team, who passed away last year, as well as a series of other articles about the 2020 season, including a celebration of the record. – the breaking of a hundred recorded by Marchant de Lange plus Callum Taylor’s extraordinary debut hundred in Northampton, as well as Alan Jones, the Club’s legendary batsman who got his English cap on 50 in 2020th anniversary of his appearance at Lord’s against The Rest of the World in 1970. In addition to an extensive record section, the 2021 Yearbook also includes match reports and scorecards of all the matches Glamorgan hosted in 2020 in the Bob Willis Trophy and the Vitality Blast, as well as details of the matches played by their Academy team. , plus tributes to the players who left the staff at the end of last season, and an overview of the excellent work done by Cricket Wales and Glamorgan CCC’s Community Department in providing grassroots cricket throughout Wales. Buy a 2021 Yearbook (£ 18.00 + £ 3.00 P&P) – click HERE Buy a 2020 Yearbook (£ 10.00 + £ 3.00 P&P) – click HERE. If you purchase both yearbooks, only one set of P&P charges will apply. As in 2020, Yearbooks will be sent in batches as soon as practical as the stadium is still closed except for cricket matches or essential works, and many of our team are still working from home. We hope to be able to post these from next week.







