Outcast coach Eric Kasperowicz reports again to lead the Pine-Richland football team | Trib HSSN
Through:
Friday April 16, 2021 | 7:14 PM
Pine-Richland already has at least one candidate to coach the soccer team next fall, and it’s someone who knows the program very well.
It’s Eric Kasperowicz.
Two days after losing his job, Kasperowicz confirmed on Friday that he has reapplied. The Pine-Richland administration sparked controversy on Wednesday when it refused to renew its contract for a ninth season and instead opened the head coach position to applicants.
Pine-Richland students gathered outside of high school in support of Kasperowicz on Friday morning.
Kasperowicz turned 85-18 in eight seasons as the team’s coach with four WPIAL championships and two state titles. The Rams won both WPIAL and PIAA titles last fall.
It is not known whether Kasperowicz’s resume will be considered.
The school district had been investigating allegations of possible hazing or bullying related to the team in recent weeks, current and former soccer players questioned by administrators said. However, the district has not confirmed the investigation and declined to explain why Kasperowicz’s contract was not renewed.
In a statement emailed to Pine-Richland staff, families and community members on Friday, the school district reiterated that it will not publicly comment on the staff’s decisions.
The statement, quoting district attorney Don Palmer, said: “Many comments and allegations are shared on traditional and social media. Since it is the district’s valid practice not to comment publicly on human resources matters, it is inappropriate for the district to respond.
As such, the district will also refrain from correcting false statements and allegations that are circulated. Obviously, this is frustrating for some and confusing for others. That said, our legal counsel has stayed the same in these and other cases over the years. The district may not discuss human resources in public. “
Kasperowicz works as a teacher at North Hills.
Pine-Richland advertised the coaching job online Friday with a stipend of $ 10,092. According to the ad, the football coach will “help each participating student achieve a high level of skill; appreciation for the values of discipline and sportsmanship; and increased self-esteem. “
The team’s assistant coaches were told on Wednesday that they can re-register once a new head coach has been hired.
Kasperowicz received a growing wave of social media support from coaches and players, many from rival schools, on Friday, and also received public approval from Pine-Richland boy basketball coach Bob Petcash.
In a tweet, Petcash wrote, “Coach Kasperowicz not only illustrates what it means to be a winner, but like any great coach does, it’s about putting the kids first. It’s through hard work, long hours, dedication to his school and the community at large.
“These young men have benefited from his mentorship not only in football, but also in the bigger picture called life,” he added. “I am behind Coach K and the entire Pine-Richland coaching staff.”
A good coach can change a game, a good coach can change a life
– John Wooden
– Bob Petcash (@RPetcash) April 16, 2021
South Fayette football coach Joe Rossi used Twitter to praise Kasperowicz’s staff as “ what all programs try to emulate. ” South Fayette and Pine-Richland are WPIAL Class 5A teams. They met in the first round of the playoffs in October, a 47-7 victory over Pine-Richland.
“By watching them and playing them in 2020, I wanted to be a better coach,” said Rossi. “We support your Coach.”
Rossi’s son, Charley, a senior at South Fayette, also used Twitter to support Kasperowicz. He pointed out that Kasperowicz’s son, Eric Jr., is a junior high quarterback in Pine-Richland County.
“When I heard about Coach K, I immediately thought of his family and especially his child,” wrote Charley Rossi. “I know from experience what it’s like to watch your dad put together a championship program and I can’t put into words how much it meant to go out and play under him every Friday.”
Charley Rossi added, in a tweet addressed to the Pine-Richland administration, “Don’t take that opportunity from either because it’s something they’ll never get back.”
Former North Allegheny footballer Luke Colella, now a wide receiver at Princeton, shared his perspective as one of Pine-Richland’s staunch rivals.
“I am not aware of the details of this football situation in Pine Richland, but I can say that the team was always ready to play,” Colella wrote. “It’s hard to believe this all happened while we beat everyone and became champions year after year. Do the right thing @PRSchools. “
All programs try to emulate some @CoachKasper and @RTLNews has built. Seeing and playing them in 2020 made me want to become a better coach. We stand behind your Coach.
– Joe Rossi (@rossisfcoach) April 16, 2021
When I heard about Coach K, I immediately thought of his family and especially his child. I know what it's like to watch your dad build a championship program and I can't put into words how much it meant to go out and play under him every Friday (continued)
– Charley Rossi (@ CharleyRossi1) April 16, 2021
I am not aware of the details of this football situation in Pine Richland, but I can say that that team was always ready to play. It's hard to believe this stuff was going on as it beat everyone and became champions year after year. Do the right thing @PRSchools
– Luke Colella (@ LukeColella2) April 16, 2021
