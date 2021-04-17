All-Area Player of the Year Lamb has made his mark on Dodge County hockey

Later that day, less than 24 hours after helping the Wildcats in their first-ever state championship game in their first-ever state tournament, Lamb picked up his hockey equipment and headed out from Byron to Green Bay.

The next day, he was on the ice with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

It’s been a month-long whirlwind for the University of Minnesota dedication, but he enjoyed every step of the process, even if he hasn’t had much time to sit and let what he’s accomplished sink in.

I think hell looks back as he gets older on what he’s done for the entire program and for Dodge County hockey, both boys and girls, including the younger kids, said Dodge County boys hockey head coach Nick Worden. He probably doesn’t quite see it yet, but he will continue on the way.

Not at all to diminish the success of our other good hockey players, but having a player like Brody injected another level of excitement.

Dodge County boys’ hockey captains Brody Lamb, left, and Charlie Blaisdell celebrate after one of Lamb’s goals in a 4-1 win against Little Falls in the state’s Class A semi-finals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday 2 April 2021. (Jason Wachter / Forum Communications)

Lamb told the PostBulletin this week that he is 90 percent sure that hell will forgo his senior season of high school hockey to play in Green Bay next season. If so, he will leave the Wildcats program as arguably the best player to ever go through it.

He took the Wildcats to new heights, winning numerous awards along the way, including the title of First Team All-State Forward and the Associated Press 2021 Minnesota Boys Hockey Player of the Year.

He led the state in goals (52), points (87), short-handed goals (10) and points per game (3.62) as a junior. He is also the Post Player of the All-Area Bulletin of the Year.

In the home game of Fridays Gamblers, Lamb played in six games for Green Bay this season. He registered his first USHL point, an assist, in Saturday’s win against the US National Team Development Program U17 team, with former Rochester Mayo, the standout Maddox Fleming.

Obviously, it’s faster and stronger players at this level, Lamb said. That is probably the biggest difference. You have to play faster, you don’t have that much time. They want me to score goals, but that is not a matter of course in this competition. I have to do my very best, work in the defensive zone and do the little things, and the goals will come.

I’m just getting used to the competition, getting my feet wet at this level and hopefully I can help them get a deep playoff run.

Deep playoff runs are nothing new for Dodge County and Lamb, whose father, Jeff, played at Rochester Mayo High School and then spent four years playing Division I hockey at the University of Denver.

The Wildcats went to a state tournament as Bantams two years ago. Last year, they earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoffs, but were eliminated in the semi-finals by Mankato East. That drove Lamb to return to high school hockey for his junior year, hoping to help the Wildcats reach another state tournament.

They did just that, going 19-4-1 and beating Mankato West 4-3 for the Section 1A Championship on March 24 at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson. The following week, the Wildcats defeated Hermantown and Little Falls to reach the state championship, where they fell into the mighty Gentry Academy.

Lamb was the talk of the state during the tournament. He scored 10 goals in three games, including six in the state’s quarter-finals against Hermantown.

Dodge County forward Brody Lamb (7) cuts to the net on his way to scoring his second goal of a Class A boys hockey state semi-final game against Little Falls on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Jason Wachter / Forum Communications)

It’s hard to put into words what he meant to our program, Worden said. I knew Jeff and I had good discussions about how he played for Dodge County versus going to a Shattuck St. Marys or going to the subway and Brody wanted to be here with his friends and be part of the Dodge County program.

It was a great opportunity for him to be the star here in Dodge County, as well as helping a bunch of kids.

After the Wildcats fell against Gentry in the Class A championship game, they stayed in St. Paul and watched the Class AA championship game when Eden Prairie won Lakeville South in double overtime.

The following afternoon, Worden received a text from Kasson-Mantorville activity director Broc Threinen, who said there were about a dozen kids playing street hockey in the street near his house and dreamed of being the next Wildcats to play in a state tournament.

Our youth numbers are growing and kids are excited, Worden said. Our stamp has officially been put on Dodge County hockey.

