Daughter of Nigeria’s greatest table tennis player shows exceptional skills while training with the news of Papa Nigeria





Aruna Quadri's daughter Mariam showed great skills in table tennis during practice – Mariam comfortably hit several loops against her father with her right hand – Aruna is ranked world number 27 in ITTF current rating for table tennis stars

Aruna Quadri's daughter Mariam is a project under the pipeline in an effort to follow in her father's footsteps in the game of table tennis. Aruna who is considered the greatest African table tennis player for his record-breaking performance in the sport of ping pong and now puts his daughter to work in his footsteps. In a video posted on Twitter, Mariam threw several forearm turns at once while her father returned the ball to her in the same way. Aruna Quadri's daughter Mariam shows exceptional skills while training with her father. Photo by Matt Roberts

Mariam gets all the necessary coaching tips, as her mother Ganiyat is also a professional table tennis player. Aruna represented Nigeria at two Olympics and made it to the quarter finals of the Rio 2016 edition, beating several top names before losing to the world's No. 1, Ma Long, in the last eight. The quarter-finals of an Olympic table tennis event remain the highest level of the sport that an African player has reached. The 32-year-old also won bronze for Nigeria at the 2014 Common Wealth Games and the world's 27th-placed player was named Sportsman of the Year at the 2018 Nigerian Sports Award.







