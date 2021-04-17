JT Brubaker finds attack zone, leads Pirates past Brewers

April 17 There were less than 12,000 people in American Family Field Friday night, but they all seemed to be rooting for JT Brubaker to fail.

Funny thing: The louder the noise level grew in the third inning of Pittsburgh Pirates’ 6-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers, the more confidence he gained.

“I was eating it from the crowd,” he said.

It was the third inning early in the game and the Brewers had two outs, the bases loaded, power-hitting Travis Shaw at the plate and Brubaker trying to recover from hitting the previous two batters.

The count came to 3-2, and as Brubaker prepared to throw the ninth of the at bat, he thought, “This is my best fastball. What are you going to do with it?” Fortunately, he waved and missed.

“That was a great moment, even on the way to hear the fans’ electricity on that 3-2 count.”

Manager Derek Shelton thought it was a good sign for Brubaker, who is only three starts after his rookie season.

“For him to perform and perform throws and perform throws there,” said Shelton, “that was a really good sign of maturity for Bru.”

Brubaker had one more moment with Shaw, who ended up leaving eight runners behind. This time, with two runners on base, Pirates short stop Kevin Newman was perfectly positioned behind second base to play Shaw’s 107.8 mph ground ball and record the force out.

Brubaker pitched one more inning to become the first Pirates-starter to finish the sixth this season. He gave up only four basehits, one run and struckout eight batters. He hit three, but none of them scored.

Brubaker was sharp, but also received ample help from teammates in the field and on the plate.

Before the Brewers scored their lone run in the fifth, third baseman Phillip Evans fielded leadoff hitter Luis Urias’ slow roller with bare hands and threw him out.

‘I don’t know if he heard me,’ said Brubaker, ‘but as soon as he got it with his bare hands, I said,’ Make a play. ‘That was pretty cool to see. “

Story continues

If Evans didn’t make that game, the Brewers would have done more damage. Jace Peterson followed with a single and Tyrone Taylor drove him home with a double.

Then, in the sixth, catcher Jacob Stallings threw out Avisail Garcia trying to steal second base.

The biggest pick-me-ups on Brubaker’s behalf were Adam Frazier’s two-run triple and Bryan Reynolds’ Hustling RBI double in the fifth after the pitcher failed to put down a bunt and eventually struckout.

Frazier increased his life average against the Brewers to .313, with five triples and 34 RBI’s.

“He went three of the first two steps he took,” Shelton said.

Frazier’s success against the Brewers is no accident, the manager said. Some players just feel more comfortable playing against certain teams.

‘When you talk to analysts, they say no. If you ask me, yes, ”he said of that theory. “There is no science behind it. But yes, 100%, that’s real.”

Wedged in around the fifth inning were homeruns by Colin Moran in the second inning and Gregory Polanco in the eighth. It was Polanco’s second home run in three games, and it landed according to baseballsavant.com

“He really took an explosive blow. We see the timing coming,” Shelton said.

Brubaker did a lot on his own, especially how he challenged batters most of the night. In the end, he won his second decision in three starts, lowering his ERA from 1.93 to 1.76.

“I feel like I attacked them, used my fastball when I needed to and got rid of the throws,” he said. Curveball worked for me. Slider really worked on both sides of the record.

“I felt like I had a lot of (swing and) misses on the outer third and outer half with my slider.”

Shelton added: “I thought his slider was really good tonight. I think this was the best we’ve seen.”

Do you like baseball? Keep up to date with the latest news about Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jerry DiPaola is a writer on the Tribune Review staff. You can contact Jerry by email at [email protected] or via Twitter.