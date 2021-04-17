View the full BCCI calendar here





New Delhi, April 17: The BCCI plans to kick off its 2021-22 domestic season in September this year with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and has also allocated a three-month period to the Ranji Trophy from December after the marquee event last season had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Irani Cup are not part of the provisional calendar set by the cricket operations team. Apart from this, five women’s competitions have also been removed from the selection. PTI has been given access to the preliminary domestic calendar prepared and discussed at the Apex Council meeting on Friday. The 2020-21 season was a severely shortened one with only the T20 (Mushtaq Ali) and ODI (Vijay Hazare Trophy) national championships held in the wake of a pandemic. Only the National One Day Meeting was organized for women. Amid a second wave of COVID-19 cases across India, the BCCI is still hoping to lead the domestic season across male and female age groups, cut short after a last season. With India playing the T20 World Cup in October and with the mega IPL auctions ahead next year, it is clear that all stakeholders want to start with two white ball tournaments – Mushtaq Ali T20 between “mid-September to October” followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy in November. Ranji Trophy, India’s premier tournament canceled for the first time in 87 years in 2020, is scheduled for the upcoming season between December and March. The BCCI has also hosted the men’s and women’s U-23 tournaments, along with the U-19 events that were not held last season. The performances in the U-19 One Day Challenger tournament along with the Cooch Behar Trophy (day format) and the Vinoo Mankad trophy (one day) will aid in the selection of the Indian foal team for next year’s ICC U-19 World Cup. Both the Women’s T20 and the ODI Challenger Trophy will not be played in the under-23 versions of these events. The T20 Challenger Trophy for women under 19 is also not played. Men – Seniors men Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) – Mid-September-October 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy (One Day) – November 2021 Ranji Trophy (First Class) – December 2021-March 2022 U-23 men National U-23 One Day – Mid-October-November 2021 CK Nayudu Trophy (day format) – Dec, 2021-March 2022 Boys U-19 Vinoo Mankad (One Day) – October 2021 U-19 One Day Challenger – November 2021 Cooch Behar (several days) – Nov 2021-Jan 2022 Boys U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy (Multi-Day) – October-December 2021 Senior women Senior Women’s T20 League – October 2021 Senior Women’s One Day league – November 2021 U-23 Women Women’s T20 League U-23 – December 2021 Women’s U-23 One Day League – January 2022 U-19 girls U-19 T20 League – January 2022 U-19 One Day League – Last week of March 2022 Inter Zonal University Cricket Vizzy Tropy (men) – April 2022

