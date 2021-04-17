Abbas after a stunning performance in County Cricket

Pacer registered remarkable numbers of 6-11 in 11 overs while Middlesex dropped to 79

Pakistani paceman Mohammad Abbas took six wickets for just 11 runs, including a hat-trick, on Friday to put Hampshire on track to victory over Middlesex in the English County Championship.

After Hampshire made 319 in their first innings on the second day of four at Southampton, it wasn’t long before bowler Abbas struck on his way to remarkable numbers of 6-11 in 11 overs, while Middlesex dropped to 79 all-out.

“It’s a great day for me,” Abbas told BBC Radio Solent after stumps.

“I took two wickets and before I threw my third wicket, I realized Ramadan is on and that’s lucky for us and Friday is lucky for me.”

Middlesex opener Max Holden added: “Mohammad Abbas is a world-class bowler, but there are no excuses to be bowled at 79 on that wicket.”

Hampshire captain James Vince chose not to enforce the follow-on and on stumps, the hosts were 204-2 in their second innings – a huge 444-run lead, with Ian Holland 90 not out and Sam Northeast unbeaten on 99.

Abbas, known for being particularly accurate in the kind of early season conditions in England that often aids in bowling, hit twice in two balls in his first over to dismiss Holden and Nick Gubbins.

The 31-year-old then completed his first-class hat-trick with the first episode of his second over when Middlesex captain Steve Eskinazi fell for a duck edge to wicket-keeper Lewis McManus.

Abbas then made both Robbie White and Martin Andersson pay for nothing apiece.

At that stage, Middlesex was 14-5, with Abbas taking all the wickets to fall.

Sam Robson became Abbas’s sixth victim when he was behind 18 when Hampshire strived to keep their unbeaten start to the championship season after an opening win over Leicestershire.