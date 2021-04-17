Liberty celebrates dramatic victory over rival Heritage





The game the locals call the Brentwood Bowl went over the wire Friday night, tense and tight until Nate Bell took matters into her own hands. The second quarterback, who was up-game decision after sustaining his shoulder injury last week, beat Liberty’s 30-21 win over Heritage on a 67-yard touchdown run with just over a minute to play. The Lions, who played on their home field, expanded their winning streak in the series to five games. Bell accounted for all four touchdowns for Libertys, ran across the goal line for three and passed for another. The touchdown that secured the win came after a botched transfer and Bell’s improvisation. “He just cuts back and finds a lane,” said Liberty coach Matt Hoefs. “We literally had seven offensive linemen on the field and no suitable receivers on the edges. Everyone knows what’s to come. He just sprays through it and finds a lane and keeps cutting back. ‘I thought to myself,’ Slide and go down. Slide and go down. ” Bell had other ideas. He didn’t stop until he reached the end zone. Not bad for a man who was beaten up last week against Freedom, another rival. “We didn’t even let him throw a pass all week,” said Hoefs. ‘He was a decision about the match. He just got the adrenaline going and ripped a few and said, ‘OK. I think I can do this. ‘He played a great game. ” Devon Rivers scored two thrilling touchdowns for Heritage, including a 13-yard run in the first quarter that put the Patriots 7-0 up front. Bell answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Auki-Kapuha Flores to tie the score 7-7. The quarterbacks 1-yard run in the second quarter gave Liberty a 14-7 lead, but Rivers tied the score 14-14 before half time with an 18-yard burst in the end zone. Bell’s 3-yard run in the third quarter regained the lead for Liberty, and the Lions didn’t give up on the advantage. They widened the margin to 23-14 on Tashi Dorjes’ 42-yard field goal by 8:40 left, a link kick after two penalties brought Liberty back after moving within the 5-yard line. “He had a week of practice where he couldn’t hit the broad side of a shed,” said Hoefs. ‘He’s a sophomore who has never played. It was one of those things where his range was 40, but we had the wind in our backs a little bit. I said, ‘You know what, it’s fourth and twelve. If we miss this, they’ll get the ball on the 20 anyway. Let’s just go for it and make it a two point game. ‘ “He did it masterfully” Heritage (3-2) closed in until 23-21 on a 8-meter pass from Asher Haynes to Jayden Ennis, but Bell’s long TD run that followed ended the drama and started the party for Liberty, that beat everyone on the schedule except Pittsburg.

