EMU Tennis goes 1-1 in Doubleheader Day





Box score 1

Box score 2 WINONA LAKE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) The Eastern Michigan University tennis team even ended in 1-1 doubleheader action on Friday, April 16. The Eagles defeated Grace College 6-1, but couldn’t get past Mid-American Conference foe Ball State by losing 4-3. EMU is now 1-8 in the MAC and 10-12 in general. The Eastern Michigan University tennis team even ended in 1-1 doubleheader action on Friday, April 16. The Eagles defeated Grace College 6-1, but couldn’t get past Mid-American Conference foe Ball State by losing 4-3. EMU is now 1-8 in the MAC and 10-12 in general. “This was one of our best tennis days this season,” said Head Coach Jayson Wiseman “Even though we didn’t take the win, we were able to challenge a really tough Ball State team looking good on their way to a MAC Championship. We came out with a lot of energy and determination and were able to “Take the doubles point, which was great. Even though we weren’t able to get the wins we needed in singles, we fought hard and played tennis well.” Competition 1: BSU 4, EMU 3, The Eagles came early with energy and won in the doubles, with victories at No. 1 and No. 2. First, the red-shirt junior duo of Luisa Pelayo (Porto, Portugal-CEBES College (Wright State)) and Grace Whitney (Imlay City, Mich.-Imlay City (Wright State)), who knocked down their opponent 6-1 to claim their 14thwin in second place and their team leader 15th. Then redshirt junior Vasavi Ganesan (Tamil Nadu, India-Alagappa Matriculation School (East Florida State)) and redshirt freshmen Isabelle Popma (Staphorst, Netherlands Center for Sports and Education) defeated their pair of cardinals, 6-2. The duo’s win was their second consecutive time at No. 1 and 10th overall this season, giving the Green and Whitethe an early advantage, 1-0. Pelayo was the first in singles to place another point on the board for EMU, as the red-shirt junior beat her opponent in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, at number 3. The Porto, Portugal native has a team-high 14 singles wins this season. Ganesan won in a difficult set of three games: 1-6, 6-3, 10-8. The India product is now second on the team with 12 singles wins. However, Eastern was unable to put another point on the board and eventually fell to Ball State 3-4. Match 2: EMU 6, Grace 1 For the second game of the day, the Eagles traveled to Winona Lake, Ind. To take on Grace College. Eastern Michigan put on a show against the Crossroads League enemy, beating the Lancers 6-1. “It was great to be able to win a second game and Grace College is a very solid NAIA team,” added Wiseman. “It was a good chance to work on a few things and have a solid win at the same time.” In doubles, it was again the No. 1 and No. 2 pairs that held the doubles point. Ganesan and Popma finished first this time with a dominant 6-0 performance in one place. Pelayo and Whitney followed with a 6-1 win over second. The duos now win 11 and 16 respectively. The first to strike in singles was the freshman redshirt Emma-Lou Pommiers (Aire-sur-L’Adour, France-Saint Dominique Pau), winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, and collecting her first win at No. 2. Whitney also earned her first win in place four, beating her opponent 6-2, 6-0. Red shirt junior Morgan Ingram (Charlotte, NC-Grace Academy (Marion Military Institute)) earned her first win of the season, beating her opponent 6-2, 6-2. Ganesan ended her day with her fourth win overall and went on to win her singles match, 6-2, 6-1. Redshirt sophomore Julia Piatek (Melgiew, Secondary School Poland-Lublin (Salem)) finished Eastern’s 6-1 win with a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 3. Eastern will watch alongside Northern Illinois on Sunday, April 18, traveling to DeKalb, Illinois for a scheduled start time of 1:00 p.m. CT. The previously scheduled match at 5:30 p.m. CT on the same day with North Central College is canceled. To stay up to date on all things EMU tennis, visit EMUEagles.com or follow us on Twitter, @EMUEaglesTennis or Instagram, @EMU_Tennis. Complete results Ball State 4, Eastern Michigan 3

Double 1. Vasavi Ganesan Isabelle Popma (EMU) def. Amy Kaplan / Emma Peeler (BALLST) 6-2

2. Luisa Pelayo Grace Whitney (EMU) def. Silvia Martinez / Jessica Braun (BALLST) 6-1

3. Livia Lukacs / Victoria Sec (BALLST) def. Julia Piatek Morgan Ingram (EMU) 6-2

Order of arrival: 2,3,1 Singles 1. Emma Peeler (BALLST) defeats. Isabelle Popma (EMU) 6-2, 6-1

2. Vasavi Ganesan (EMU) def. Mariya Polishchuk (BALLST) 1-6, 6-3, 10-8

3. Luisa Pelayo (EMU) def. Jessica Braun (BALLST) 6-2, 6-4

4. Rebecca Herrington (BALLST) defeats. Emma Lou-Pommiers (EMU) 6-0, 6-4

5. Silvia Martinez (BALLST) defeats. Julia Piatek (EMU) 6-0, 6-0

6. Livia Lukacs (BALLST) beats. Grace Whitney (EMU) 6-2, 6-1 Order of finishing: 1,4,6,5,3,2 Eastern Michigan 6, Grace College 1

Double 1. Vasavi Ganesan Isabelle Popma (EMU) def. Jayna Armstrong / Dayana Ortega (GRACE) 6-0

2. Luisa Pelayo Grace Whitney (EMU) def. Kiersten Martin / Lauryn Riegsecker (GRACE) 6-1

3. Ellie Hughes / Morgan Mast (GRACE) defeats. Essence Eaton Emma-Lou Pommiers (EMU) 6-4 Order of arrival: 1,2,3 Singles 1. Vasavi Ganesan (EMU) def. Dayana Ortega (GRACE) 6-2, 6-1

2. Emma-Lou Pommiers (EMU) def. Jayna Armstrong (GRACE) 6-1, 6-1

3. Julia Piatek (EMU) def. Anna Graves (GRACE) 6-1, 6-2

4. Grace Whitney (EMU) def. Morgan Mast (GRACE) 6-2, 6-0

5. Morgan Ingram (EMU) def. Lauryn Riegsecker (GRACE) 6-2, 6-2

6. Kiersten Martin (GRACE) beats. Essence Eaton (EMU) 6-4, 6-2 Finishing order: 2,4,5,1,3,6







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos