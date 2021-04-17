Talented scorers, lock-down goalkeepers mark 2021 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Teams





Dodge County’s Brody Lamb (7) skates with the puck during the Section 1A Boys Hockey Championship against Mankato West on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Kasson. (Joe Ahlquist / [email protected])

BRODY LAMB * PLAYER OF THE YEAR * DODGE COUNTY

Junior attacker Of interest: University of Minnesota Commit is Minnesota AP Player of the Year. Now plays for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers. Led the state in goals (52), points (87), short-handed goals (10) and points per game (3.62). Dodge County forward Matt Donovan celebrated a goal in a playoff game at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson last year. The Wildcats host Mankato West on Wednesday evening, March 24, in the 2021 Section 1A Championship Game. (Post Bulletin file photo by Traci Westcott) MATTE DONOVAN DODGE COUNTY Junior attacker Of interest: Finished the season with 25 goals and 57 points. Ranked 10th in the state in points (57), 12th in assists (32) and 15th in goals scored (25). Averaged 2.38 points per game and led the Wildcats with seven power play goals. Lourdes Jack Kleinschmidt (14) reacts after a goal in the first round of the Section 1A boys’ hockey tournament against Austin on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected]) JACK KLEINSCHMIDT LOURDES Senior attacker Of interest: Led the Eagles in assists (17), points (34) and power play goals (7). Second in the team with 17 goals. Had a hat-trick and a five-point play in a Section 1A first-round playoff win against Austin. Charlie Blaisdell (2) of Dodge County passes the puck during the Boys’ Section 1A hockey championship against Mankato West on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Kasson. Blaisdell and the Wildcats start Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Class A state tournament. (Joe Ahlquist / [email protected]) CHARLIE BLAISDELL DODGE COUNTY Senior defense Of interest: The heart and soul of the Wildcats, a physical, punishing defender with skill. Had 9 power-play assists and averaged one point per game. Had 10 points in his last 10 games, including a goal and an assist in the state tournament. Mayo’s Will Weick passes the puck while being guarded by Century’s Isaiah Huber during Saturday’s February 1, 2020 hockey game at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected])

ISAIAH HUBER CENTURY Senior defense Note: a four-year-old varsity regular whose strengths are his speed and versatility. The Panthers are the second best goalscorer this season, with 17 points (7-1017). Ended his high school career with 23 goals and 35 assists, for 58 points. Mayos Tate Cothern warms up during practice on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected]) TATE COTHERN MAYO Junior goalkeeper Of interest: Completed a COVID-shortened season for the Spartans with a 7-1-0 record, a 1.38 goals-against-average, a .951 save percentage and 3 shutouts. Allowed only 12 goals all season and more than two in a game just once (3, vs. Dodge County). MATT STATEMENTS WINONA Senior attacker / additional attacker Of interest: Led the Winhawks in goals (18), assists (13), points (31), power-play goals (3), power-play assists (5) and points per game (1.72). Had 14 points in his last six games of the season. Lourdes’ Matt Mahoney (22) skates with the puck during a boy’s hockey game against Mayo Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / [email protected])

MATTE MAHONY Lourdes Senior Forward Had at least one point in 14 of Lourdes 18 games. Season ended with 18 goals and 29 points. Century sophomore TJ Gibson shows off his pucks after scoring his first varsity goal and recording his first varsity hat-trick on January 16, 2021. (Photo: Century boys hockey Twitter, @ PantherHockey97) TJ GIBSON Century Soph. Come on Led team in goals (14) and points (22) as a varsity rookie, averaging 1.16 points per game. Gavin Giesler (15) of Dodge County skates with the puck for Ethan Fox (22) of Mankato West during the Boys’ Section 1A Hockey Championship on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Kasson. (Joe Ahlquist / [email protected]) GAVIN GIESLER Dodge County Junior forward Giesler, the muscle of the Wildcats’ powerful topline, had seven goals (two game winners) and 23 points. Easton Hammill (25) of Dodge County controls Elijah Faas (12) of La Crescent-Hokah during a boys’ hockey game on Friday, February 26 at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson. (Joe Ahlquist / [email protected]) EASTON HAMMILL Dodge County Junior Defense A physical presence and a skilled attacking threat, Hammill had seven goals and 27 points from the blue line. Lourdes Charlie Kielty (5) shoots during the first round of the Section 1A boys’ hockey tournament against Austin on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected]) CHARLIE KIELTY Lourdes Junior Defense Scoring 10 goals and 22 points, his skill made the Eagles’ attack buzz from the blue line. Mayos Payton Mancuso warms up during practice on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected]) PAYTON MANCUSO Mayo Senior goalkeeper Split time with Cothern and excelled by going 5-3-1 with an average of 2.47 against goals and a save percentage of 0.924. La Crescent Lancers WYATT FARRELL La Crescent-Hokah Freshman Forward / Additional Forward Led the Lancers in goals (22) and points (27) and helped them reach the Section 1 semifinals for the first time. Century: Jr. F Aidan Swee (6-1016); So. F Aiden Emerich (4-1014); So. F Jack Ottman (4-1014); Jr. D Matt Haun (4-711). Dodge County: Jr. F Brendon Wolesky (7-815); Jr. G Isaac Dale (16-4-1, 3.00 GAA, .882 save pc, 4 shutouts); Sr. D Ethan Dale (0-66). John Marshall: Sr. F Sam Hanson (7-310); Sr. F / D Sam King (4-59). La Crescent-Hokah: Sr. D Owen Davison (0-1010); Jr. F Liam Farrell (4-59); Jr. F Cooper Hollon (6-511). Lourdes: Sr. D Dawson McLaughlin (7-1219, 4 PPG); Sr. D Jackson Heim (4-1216); Sr. G Griffin Becher (7-5-1, 3.33 GAA, .869 save pc, 3 shutouts). Mayo: So. F Ethan Dennis (10-616); Jr. D Ethan Norman (3-1013); So. F Mason Leimbek (4-812); Jr. F Javan Hodge (4-711); So. F Sam Jacobson (6-612, 12 games played); Jr. F Chandler Dennis (3-58). red wing: Sr. F Evan Petersmeyer (12-820); Sr. D Hayden Zylka (5-712); Jr. G Dixon Ehlers (4-8-0, 4.49 GAA, .899 save pc). Winona: Fr. F Teis Larsen (9-1322); Sr. F Hans Larsen (7-916); Sr.G Alex Benson (6-12-1, 3.36 GAA, .908 save pc, 1 shutout).

