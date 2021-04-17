Ping pong in the parks?





By Doug Marrin Dexter residents Jim and Lori Sprague have come up with a fun idea to encourage them to get outside, get moving in a low-impact way, and socialize socially distant. The couple have adopted the concept of outdoor table tennis, which has been successfully implemented in other cities, and presented the idea to Dexter City Council at the April 12 meeting. The concept here is progressive for the future of Dexters, Jim told the council. It is centered on Dexter parks. We are very happy with the growth of Dexter parks since moving here in 1988. We love how diverse they are and how the parks are growing due to the different activities that can be done there. Sprague reminded the Council that Dexter had public Ping Pong in the past in the form of Elmos Ping Pong Palace in the Country Market Plaza. This was a unique place, he said. It was very fun. We had a lot of intergenerational play by people of all skill levels. It was a very welcoming environment. In his presentation, Sprague pointed out other cities that offer public table tennis in their parks: London, Manhattan, Toronto, Chicago and Grand Rapids. These cities and others like her have discovered that placing a ping-pong table in a public park is a social act, creating a place for interaction. A ping pong table can initiate conversations and friendships between people who might otherwise live in different social circles. Materials for some outdoor tables include steel, laminate, melamine, and resin weighing from 170 to 357 pounds. Prices for these tables range from $ 2,000 to $ 4,600. The Stone Age Uptown Table is made of concrete with a weight of one or two tons. The cost for the table is about $ 5,000, but there is a 50-year life expectancy. The table is only half the cost. The table tennis setups need a mat to sit on. Sprague estimates these costs to range from $ 1,600 to $ 4,800. The total cost for table and seating could be between $ 2,400 and $ 19,600 if the city wanted a two-table setup. The city does not necessarily have to pay the whole bill. In Toronto, Rotary International partnered with the city to install more than 100 ping pong tables for approximately $ 4,000 each. More recently, Kalamazoo received a grant from the DNR of $ 75,000 to convert an outdated public recreation area into an outdoor table tennis park. In terms of equipment, options are available. Players could bring their own equipment. Paddles and balls can be provided on site or obtained elsewhere. Outdoor ping pong balls are 30% heavier to help withstand the air currents. Personally, I think it’s a good idea, said Mayor Keough. I am thinking of the locations. Jim, you piqued my interest. I like the idea. Jim’s wife, Lori, also commented on the broad appeal that table tennis could have. Weren’t gym teachers or fitness buffs, she said. Were engineers, which makes me think this is something that can be accessible to many different types of people. During the post-presentation discussion, the Board expressed support for the idea of ​​asking the Spragues to work with the Citys Parks and Recreation Committee to select a site and then make a recommendation to the Board. Photo credit: Wikimedia







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos