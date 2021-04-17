Seager’s homer in 12th sends Dodgers to an 11-6 victory over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) Phew! And 18 more to go.

Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer on Tim Hill’s first pitch of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 11-6 on Friday-evening in a thrilling, entertaining first game this season between NL West rivals that visions having deep playoff runs.

It took 4 hours and 57 minutes to decide this one, which ended early Saturday morning. The banks were emptied after Dodgers-reliever Dennis Santana hit Jorge Mateo with a pitch to put runners on the corners with one out in the 10th. Trent Grisham walked to load the bases, but Santana retired Fernando Tatis Jr. strike out to escape.

I don’t hesitate to get ahead of things, but it was like a playoff game, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a multisport high school star in northern San Diego County. They played a lot of boys, we played a lot of boys, the intensity was there. Man, I can look up my line-up map and everyone contributed. “

The teams met for the first time since the Dodgers swept San Diego in their Division Series last year on their way to winning the World Series. The Padres responded by ramping up their rotation, trading for Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove.

Darvish and Snell are scheduled to pitch in the last two games of the three-game series.

Yeah, it felt like a rivalry tonight, said Roberts, downplaying that idea during spring training

Seager homered to midfield, his second, with Mookie Betts on second base after the last of the 11th. The Dodgers added three more runs in the inning, including a sacrifice fly by reliever David Price (1-0) who was caught by Musgrove, who took over in leftfield after the Padres ran out of relievers.

Leftfielder Jurickson Profar advanced to second base when infielder Jake Cronenworth came in to pitch. He retired the side, including Betts striking out to end the inning.

It’s always there, something I have in my back pocket, ”said Cronenworth, a university closer to Michigan. I might have wanted to throw a little harder, but they told me not to.

Hill (0-2) gave up five runs, three earned and four hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Price, who got his first save since Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series on Thursday night against Colorado, said it was a fun rivalry to be a part of. ”

“Once you get to that first bench clearing, no matter what, it kind of moves to the next level,” he added.

After the Dodgers advanced 6-5 in the ninth when Justin Turner singled in Betts, the Padres tied the score with two outs in the bottom half when Eric Hosmer singled for Manny Machado.

San Diego had brought the game to 5 right away on Profar’s opposite, two-run double to the left in the eighth off Corey Knebel.

I’m just spent emotionally, just proud of everyone, “said Roberts after the first of 19 teams scheduled for this year. We responded, they answered back, they kept fighting, we kept fighting.

Tatis returned from the list in a big way with 10 days injured when he homered to midfield off Walker Buehler for a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

But Tatis’ throwing error from short stop contributed to the Dodgers scoring three runs in the sixth on two basehits, a walk and a wild pitch. With runners on first and third base and two outs, Tatis made a nice dive stop to Chris Taylor’s RBI infield-single and his throw to second base went past Cronenworth, who was too late to cover the bag. Max Muncy scored on the error and Taylor scored on Keone Kela’s wild pitch for a 4-2 lead.

Zach McKinstry hit an RBI-double in the eighth to take a 5-3 lead.

Padres rookie Luis Campusano hit an RBI-single off Buehler in the second and Dodgers rookie Luke Raley equalized with one out in the fifth when he hit his first homer off Dan Altavilla. Raley made his big league-debut a week earlier and got his first hit on Wednesday-evening, a double against Colorado.

Buehler gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings, while striking out four and walking one.

Padres rookie Ryan Weathers, the son of former big league-pitcher David Weathers, made his first career start, holding the Dodgers to one basehit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out three batters and walking two.

Weathers made his Major League-debut with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 1 of the NLDS when the Padres had to turn to their bullpen after Mike Clevinger took off with an elbow injury.

NO-NO CEREMONY

Prior to the game, Musgrove, who grew up in the suburb of El Cajon, was honored for throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history, in Texas on April 9.

After 8,206 games, the Padres have a no-hitter, brought to us by a native son, Padres owner Peter Seidler said at a home plate ceremony with Musgrove’s family and girlfriend.

Musgrove received a framed No. 44 jersey signed by his teammates and a check for $ 8,206 to his favorite charity, the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

THE TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: CF Cody Bellinger has a hairline crack in his left fibula. Roberts did not offer a timetable for his return. Bellinger was injured when he was spiked at first base at first base at Oakland on April 5.

Padres: Tatis was activated from the list of 10 days injured. He had been sidelined with a partially dislocated left shoulder sustained in a severe swing on April 6. To make room, the assistant Tucupita Marcano was given the option to go to the alternate training location.

NEXT ONE

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.89 ERA) is scheduled for Saturday night. He is 21-7 with a 2.03 ERA in 40 career tenets against the Padres, including 9-3 with an 1.83 ERA in 17 starts at Petco Park.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (1-0, 3.06) starts against one of his former teams.

