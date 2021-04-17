Way-Co, football in Wellsville falls on week 5

COHOCTON Over the years, East Rochester football teams have built a solid reputation for passing play and being able to put points on the board. Few teams have managed to contain Bombers’ onslaught.

On Tuesday night at the Cohocton Sports Complex, a blazing Wayland-Cohocton squad gave East Rochester / Gananda a run for their money on the gridiron in week 5 action. VERY had a fast start that propelled them to the lead. The team had the upper hand all night, but an annoying Way-Coh defense limited the visitors to just one score in the second half while putting some points of their own on the board. However, the Eagles would fall short in a spirited 36-27 offensive affair in an entertaining match.

ERG had an explosive start with a few quick scores in the opening period. Wayland-Cohocton was shut out in the first quarter and tried to tighten things up on the other side of football to stop the brown and white.

The Golden Eagles got their own offense going a bit in the second quarter when they cut the visitors’ lead in half when quarterback Tom Mead called his own number on a draw and beat the defense in an 11-yard dash to the end zone. Brogan Cotter converted the extra point.

At the end of the second, the goal was fast and furious. ERG put another score on the board to raise 22-7, but Way-Cohad broke out a big attack when Mead went on top and found Cotter for a 70-yard scoring strike. The conversion made it 22-14. Coach Darren Knapp hoped to keep that momentum in the locker room, but ERG would make some timely plays, the biggest of which was a touchdown with only: 11 left on the first half clock, as the Rochester club would take a 28. -14 ahead of the half.

The story of the second half was Wayland-Cohocton’s offense and defense. The Golden Eagles stood firmly in a pair of defensive stands led by pocket artists Michael Gammell and Charley Drew. The offense played out the defense’s efforts and Calem Hanggi headed in from the 3-yard line to tighten things up with the Bombers ahead 28-21.

East Rochester / Gananda could feel the heat and managed to hit their only second half score as the third quarter ended 36-21. Both defenses got stingy in the last quarter of the action when the game was on the line. Way-Comanaged to get a little closer to a big game from Cotter, who turned for a 52-yard touchdown run that made it 36-27, which would round out the score when ERG escaped with the road victory.

Wayland-Cohocton coach Darren Knapp praised his team’s efforts.

“The boys came back from an early deficit caused by an explosive ERG attack and a very talented quarterback,” he said. “Our boys have never thrown in the towel and have stepped it up a lot in the second half of the match.”

Mead went 10-for-25 with 176 yards passing and a TD, plus 34 yards rushing with a TD. Cotter had four receptions for 86 yards and aTD, plus four rushes for 90 yards and a score.

Caleb Hanggi added an offensive touchdown with seven tackles (one for a loss) defensively, Charles Drew had five and a back, while MichaelGammel had sixteen and a back.

Wayland-Cohocton (1-3) will close its regular season at home against Let-Saw on Monday in the Sports Complex.

Livonia 56, Wellsville 6

LIVONIA Livonia raced to a halftime of 40-6 en route to a 56-6 win over the visiting Wellsville Lions in the week 5 football action.

Wellsville (0-5) broke the shutout with a touchdown in the first half. Quarterback Liam McKinley hit Alex Perkins in a touchdown attack to get the Lions on the board.

Wellsville is back home for football on Monday night in week 6, hosting Hornell.