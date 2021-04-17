Boothbay boys tennis beats Oceanside in season opener





One wins with power, the other with deceit and the third with a smile. This year, the boys tennis team at Boothbay Region High Schools has a variety of personalities with different playstyles who all delivered the same result on April 15 versus Oceanside. Boothbay had to win all three singles matches to beat the Mariners, which is exactly what they did. No. 1 Cody Field defeated Brady Marchessault 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 Rath Schoenthal defeated Andrew Peaco 6-0, 6-0. And No. 3 Andrew Fowlie defeated Nate Fogarty 6-1, 6-0. Boothbay’s three singles players make up the entire squad, meaning the Seahawks will lose both doubles matches. So despite losing just four games in three games, Boothbay defeated Oceanside 3-2 in the game. Another challenge for Boothbay this season is inexperience. Schoenthal and Fowlie are both freshmen who played their first high school games. But the two had no problems with their debut. Schoenthal’s strong serve and rocket forehand clubbed his opponent in sweeping both sets. Schoenthal played in the youth summer program of Boothbay Harbor Yacht Clubs last year. I worked on (my forehand) at the club last summer, and it does what I want it to do, he said. I played on my strengths and stayed away from his. Like Schoenthal, Fowlie was surprised to win his first high school singles match. Fowlie has played in the Boothbay Region YMCA youth tennis program for three years, which has allowed him to build a solid foundation game. His first game was filled with consistent play and lots of grins. I’m surprised I won, but that’s not why I play. I want to make friends and have fun. I don’t get too competitive, and I really don’t care if I win or lose. Senior Cody Field won a decisive victory by losing just three games, but nearly every game was filled with multiple twos. Field used his experience to lure opponents into the net and lobby them to score a win. He also exhibits a rare tactic in tennis. Field has a conversation during the game and compliments his opponents for good shots and competitive play. I like to talk and chat. I think it makes for a less intimidating atmosphere and a nicer game. Spring 2021 will be the first high school sports season since the coronavirus outbreak that ends with a state tournament. All teams make it to the postseason. Class C Boothbay is 1-0 and Class B Oceanside or Rockland is 0-1. Boothbays’ next game is Friday, April 23 at 11 am against Medomak Valley in Waldoboro.

