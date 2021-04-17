Sports
What you can and can’t do now that Ontario tightens its stay-at-home order
Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford announced new public health measures on Friday that tighten the pre-existing stay-at-home order and include new restrictions on travel between provinces.
The stay-at-home order that was imposed for four weeks on April 8 has now been extended to May 20.
According to the provincial government, the new measures are intended to contain the rising number of COVID-19 as the third wave of the pandemic continues.
All of which means there are new limits to what residents can and cannot do. Here are some answers to questions you may have.
Can I go for a walk?
Yes. In its regulations, the government says, “An outdoor recreation facility that is a park or recreation area may be open to allow people to walk through the park or recreation area.”
Can I go for a walk with a friend?
This question is trickier.
The government says in its regulations that anyone using outdoor parks and recreation areas, dog-free places or benches in parks and recreation areas must “ maintain a physical distance of at least two meters from any other person who also uses the facility, other than a person who is a member of the same household, a member of another household living alone or a carer for a member of either household. “
Can I get together with people outside my household?
No, unless you live alone and then you can only come together with one other household. The government said in a press release on Friday that it has “ banned all outdoor social gatherings and organized public events, except with members of the same household or another person from outside that household who lives alone or a caretaker for a member of the household. “
Can I take my dog to a park where dogs are not on a leash?
Yes. But you must keep six feet away from anyone who is not a member of your household and is not a caretaker of any member of your household.
Can my children play in a playground?
No, all outdoor playgrounds, playground equipment and equipment may not be used.
Can I play golf on a golf course?
No.
Can I play tennis and basketball on a court?
No. And you cannot use facilities such as those for tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts.
Can I play baseball with a diamond?
No.
Can I enjoy a skate park or a BMX park?
No. And you can’t play golf at such a location.
Can I have a picnic at the apicnic table?
No you can’t. A picnic table is considered an outdoor facility.
Can I shop freely?
We all look forward to the time when we can shop freely again.
In all retail environments where in-store shopping is allowed, the capacity limits are now 25 percent. These shopping environments include grocery stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers’ markets, other stores that mainly sell food and pharmacies.
All other public health and workplace safety measures for non-essential retail under the provincial emergency brake will continue to apply.
How many can gather at religious services, weddings and funerals?
As of 00:01 AM Monday, only 10 people are allowed to gather for religious services, weddings and funerals, both indoors and outdoors.
What can I expect when I try to leave the province?
As of Monday, Ford has said there will be checkpoints at the provincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba, with exceptions for essential travel.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has provided some clarity: “Those who do not travel for essential reasons will be refused entry. There are exceptions for employment, medical care, transportation of goods and the exercise of treaty rights for indigenous persons”, the OPP said in a statement on Friday.
However, on Saturday, an OPP spokesperson said it will continue to work out “logistics and details.”
