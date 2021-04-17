Soccer-Bayern is getting closer to the title, but Flick says he’s leaving





WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) – Bayern Munich took a crucial 3-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg to stay on track for a record-extending ninth consecutive league title on Saturday, but their win was overshadowed by coach Hansi Flick’s announcement that he will be leaving the end of the season. The 56-year-old, who took over in November 2019 and led the Bavarians to a run of six national and international titles in the 2019/2020 season, said he had told the club and team he wanted to leave despite an ongoing contract. . until 2023. Previously, Bayern teenager Jamal Musiala scored twice in the first half to send them to a nervous victory in Wolfsburg, which was in third place, when they were seven points ahead of the top of the Bundesliga standings with five games to play. . Three days after their Champions League quarter-final elimination by Paris St Germain, the Bavarians almost certainly made their first silverware of the season after RB Leipzig stumbled to a 0-0 draw against Hoffenheim on Friday. Flick’s announcement, seen as the front runner to take over the track in Germany after this year’s European Championship, stole the limelight from Musiala, who put Bayern in the lead after 15 minutes as he shot and shot past three defenders in the box. The 18-year-old midfielder from Germany scored another with a looping header in the 37th to make it 3-1 and become the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score six league goals. Musiala came close to a hat-trick moments later, but his attempt was taken off the line. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had doubled Bayern’s lead in the 24th, but Wolfsburg’s top striker Wout Weghorst narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the 35th with his 19th goal of the campaign just before Musiala got his second. The Wolves got another goal back in the 54th thanks to Maximilian Philipp, but missed several opportunities to get through Weghorst and a shot from Jerome Roussillon in the 84th minute that flew just wide of Manuel Neuer’s post. Story continues Bayern has 68 points, with RB Leipzig second at 61. Wolfsburg retained third place with 54 points despite their defeat after Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-0 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, leaving them a point behind the Wolves in fourth place. The top four finishers automatically qualify for the Champions League group stage. Last seeded Schalke 04 dropped to a 4-0 defeat at Freiburg that nearly sealed their relegation. The Royal Blues are 13 points behind in the relegation playoff occupied by Hertha Berlin with five games to go. (Reported by Karolos Grohmann; edited by Hugh Lawson and Ken Ferris)

