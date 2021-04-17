Ohio State Football Spring Game FREE LIVE STREAM (4/17/21): How to watch, TV | CJ Stroud, Jack Miller, Kyle McCord

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State will close spring football in 2021 with its annual spring game. The game from Ohio Stadium starts at noon Eastern.

One of the things to keep an eye on in-game is the next step in the battle for the starting quarterback job. CJ Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord will all compete for the start of the Buckeyes opener, scheduled for Thursday, September 2 in Minnesota.

Those starting at the quarterback are helped by an experienced group of receivers, including Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Read what Nathan Baird from cleveland.com wrote about the role the recipients play in helping the young quarterbacks.

Garrett Wilson spent the first two years of his career catching passes from a Heisman Trophy finalist and the upcoming first-round draft pick in Justin Fields.

He doesn’t know yet who will throw the next pass he catches in a match. The quarterback competition between CJ Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord is expected to continue in the low season and possibly well into the preseason camp.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has emphasized that his quarterbacks have to trust the process. So does the rest of the roster, and if you talk to the receivers on Thursday, it will sound like they do.

Every year we recruit the best guys, and this has always been going on, Wilson said. Coach Day is one of the best at work in the country. So I’m very confident and everyone on the team is confident that whoever tosses the ball there will be ready to go to week 1 and take us everywhere.

Wilson and Chris Olave give the final starter arguably the best receiver tandem in the country. However, the entire reception room is almost overflowing with talent. Jameson Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming all had roles last season. Real freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are making noise this spring.

The accuracy and efficiency of fields helped an already talented receiver group look even better. Recipient coach Brian Hartline takes advantage of the transition to Fields successor and whoever he is, he has to throw one more college pass to raise the standards in his own room.

I like the situation with a young quarterback because it has asked us and demands that we be more detailed than ever, Hartline said. Not that sometimes these guys can’t save us, but you know, with landmarks to be precise, to be very clean with body language and not confuse people. … I love it, and it gives a lot of clear clues as to what is expected.

Stroud, Miller and McCord took the representatives in that order during the practice periods open to the media. Even the youngest recipients deftly sidestepped attempts by reporters to get an impression of all three quarterbacks. Olave got the closest to the information saying that they are all good in their own way.

Olave did say his belief in Day and the quarterback influenced his decision to drop out of the NFL Draft and stay with OSU for another year. Could it be that the recipients are just as eager to see all three quarterbacks fare as well in the Saturday Spring Game as everyone else?

They can play all three, said sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba. All three can swing the ball. I’m ready to see how it plays out.

