Wade Allison scores the first goal, but Carter Hart-less Flyers have more trouble with Capitals

The Flyers started Saturday’s game without Carter Hart and ended it with more trouble against the Capitals.

Hart was scratched from his scheduled start due to a lower body injury and Washington was again too much for the Flyers, who lost 6-3 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers (20-18-6) dropped to 1-5-0 against the Capitals this season, letting them score 4.83 goals per game. Last season, including the round-robin matchup, the Flyers went 4-0-1 against Washington and scored only eight goals.

Different team, different season.

The Flyers’ weak hopes in the postseason continue to fade. Alain Vigneault’s club is in sixth place and eight points from a playoff spot with 12 games to go.

TheCapitals (12/29/4), which had quite a few fans in the building, scored an empty goal to underscore the win.

Alex Ovechkin’s greatness was on full display. He shot a few of his proprietary blow shots for power play targets.

The first came less than four minutes into the game.

The second came just after the Flyers tied the game at 2-2 in the middle stanza. Nicolas Aube-Kubel put Washington on the power play with a hooking offense, his 17th penalty this season; that’s six more than any other Flyer and way too much for a fourth liner. It could very well kick him out of the lineup if the Flyers are healthy.

Ovechkin made Aube-Kubelpay by scoring four seconds in the power play opportunity.

The 35-year-old superstar has 730 career goals and is two away from Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time NHL list.

Zdeno Chara, the towering 44-year-old defender, had a brave streak in which he blocked a shot, but remained on the ice at the end of the center frame for the Flyers’ full power play. Chara had been gassed and in pain when the second period horn sounded. The Capitals killed the penalty kick and kept a 4-2 lead.

Two very well players.

Chara has had a Matt Niskanen-esque impact on Washington. Ovechkin had a three-point game, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a goal and two assists, while John Carlson finished with four helpers.

In his second game and first at the Wells Fargo Center, Wade Allison scored the No. 1 goal of his NHL career. Allison completed a nice passing play by Claude Giroux and Kevin Hayes on the power play to draw the Flyers within 4-3 in the third period.

Allison let out a huge pump from his fist. He looked good on the second line of the team on Saturday with Giroux and Joel Farabee. The 23-year-old power forward has done enough to keep himself in the lineup.

But every time the Flyers made things hairy for the Capitals, Washington responded. Conor Sheary increased the Capitals’ lead to two again, just two minutes and 13 seconds after Allison’s count.

Time between Flyers ‘goals and Capitals’ reactions today: 34 seconds (during first and second period)

47 seconds

2 minutes, 13 seconds Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) April 17, 2021

The Flyers conceded 38 power play goals in 69 games last season.

They have given up 36 in 44 games this season.

A drastically different penalty kill this season after greatly improving in 2019-2020.

Alex Lyon was under the obscure brief of getting his number dialed late to take on Ovechkin and the NHL’s second highest goalscoring club.

28-year-old Lyon made his first NHL start in 14 and a half months. He converted 35saves to 40shots.

Against the Flyers this season, Capitals net less Ilya Samsonov is 5-0-0 with 145saves on 157shots.

James van Riemsdyk and Ivan Provorov scored the other goals for the Flyers.

Van Riemsdyk had a heckler in his ear during the second period. A clearly audible “nice shift, JVR!” was called out a few times. Not long after, van Riemsdyk was back for a new shift and tied the game at 2-2. Washington lost sight of Riemsdyk, who took advantage of a breakaway to end his 17-game goalless slip.

Provorov immediately brought the match to 1-1 with one second left in the first stanza. The 24-year-old has scored 20 goals in the past two seasons. The Predators’ Roman Josi had come in on Saturday 21.

Nolan Patrick and Tanner Laczynski did not play. Patrick was hit in the head by a shot on Thursday and Laczynski has a lower body injury.

The Flyers will be back on Sunday when they receive the Islanders (6:30 pm ET / NBCSN).

