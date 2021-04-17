Steve Waugh captures India’s passion for cricket through his lens





Catching Cricket: Steve Waugh in India

Length: 57 minutes

Director: In the Minchin

Streaming on: Discovery + and EuroSport

Steve Waugh has a long relationship with India. It started when he made his debut as a batting prodigy in Melbourne, December 1985, where newspapers in Australia branded him as the new Don Bradman. He could not have imagined at the time how deep his association with that opponent would be.

Waugh, one of the greatest minds cricket has ever seen, famously named India as the last frontier of his all-conquering teams. A place where no other captain could have won a test series before him since 1969. He got close, but eventually returned empty-handed. He would later play his last game against the same opponent in Sydney, drawing curtains on a career that cemented his place among the greatest of the games both as a player and, more importantly, as a leader.

Plotting Australia’s dominance, Waugh simultaneously fell in love with Indian culture which initially shocked him and bombarded his senses when he first landed in the country. He had made his first impressions of the country at a time when touring teams weren’t advised to get out and about and instead engaged in cricket, hotel, cafes and swimming pools.

But it didn’t take long for Waugh to break through the virtual barriers and witness firsthand a country’s maddening love of cricket and how it acts as a great unifier.

Catching Cricket: Steve Waugh in India is a result of the other passion of the former Aussie captains: photography. 16 years after retiring as a professional cricket, Waugh made his trip to India with the goal of shooting for a photo book. Plus, the crew who accompanied him on the tour helped produce the one-hour documentary.

In short, the fast-paced film takes us from the Mumbais maid dance to the Buddhist monks of Dharamsalas and even to the residence of the maharaja of Vadodara, where he played a quick game of tennis ball cricket. The common thread between the various pit stops is expected to be cricket.

Narrated by famed cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, currently streamed on Discovery Plus, the film follows Waugh and his team of award-winning photographer Trent Parke and friend Jason Brookes as they hopped from one city to another, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Vadodara. , Dharamshala, Jodhpur, Agra and Mathura.

Their goal? To find stories that give them, and in turn the world, a different insight into what cricket means to India. Waugh, when he visits Mumbai’s famous Shivaji Park, is dumbfounded to see multiple competitions being held simultaneously and how chaotic it may seem to a spectator, leaving you wondering how anyone can track something.

One of the most beautiful moments of the documentary is when Waugh attends a blind cricket match and is then blindfolded before filling himself up. Watch as he struggles to connect to the ball as he develops a deeper respect for the way visually impaired people have mastered the game.

There are household names that appear. Sachin Tendulkar describes Waugh as competitive and methodical and together they visit Vasant Raiji, the then oldest former first-class cricketer in India to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Then there is Rahul Dravid who makes sharp observations and avoids the usual clichés that invariably find their way into the narrative linking cricket to religion and how millions of Indians get a great opportunity. Dravid admits that cricket has grown exponentially and is now even more accessible, but the odds are still quite low for a person to hit the dizzying heights mainly due to the competition.

In the midst of it all, we get a glimpse of the depth of the cricket talent that India is proud of when we are introduced to eight-year-old Shayan Jamal from Delhi, who will no doubt leave you open-mouthed with his impeccable technique.

The impact of social media in bringing out the talent from the deeper, unexplored and non-glamorous regions has also been touched on. Enter a three-year-old batting prodigy who manages to break through the stoic Waugh and bring out another side of him to viewers.

During his travels, Waugh is tempted to pick up the bat several times and go from the alleys of Dharavi into the opulent Lakshmi Vilas Palace and to Dharamshala with the majestic Himalayas in the background.

While there is only so much one can pack in 60 minutes, it is a laudable attempt to give an outsider a picture of how cricket binds India, a country where, as the famous saying goes, Kos-kos par badle paani, chaar kos parbaani (The language changes every few kilometers like the taste of water).

Steve Waugh captures India’s passion for cricket through his lens

