Michigan State football to allow 6,000 fans for the April 24th spring game

The Michigan State spring game will return with fans.

The university announced Saturday that it will limit 6,000 fans to about 8% of the 75,005 capacity for the 2pm green and white scrimmage at Spartan Stadium next Saturday. The game will be aired on Big Ten Network and followed by Maryland’s spring football game at 4pm

We have great fans and our fans are hungry MSU coach Mel Tucker said TuesdayThey want to see the Spartans, they want to see us play, they want to see us win. I’m looking forward to the day when we can have fans in our stadium and pack that thing up and be loud and watch our winning football play.

In a statement, athletic director Bill Beekman echoed Tucker’s excitement to see fans return to watch MSU go through a 10-15 period workout with individual and group drills and live scrimmage bouts.

There is a vibrant building around the Spartan football program, and I know our student athletes and coaches will love having fans in attendance, with many more tunings on television and radio, “said Beekman. I would also like to thank our staff who have worked hard to create a plan that meets all MDHHS requirements to make this event accessible to our fans.

Tickets will be distributed digitally from Tuesday to the three best donors, who can claim up to four tickets. Wednesdays at 8pm there are tickets available to the general public on msuspartans.com, with a chance to secure up to four per person. That same day, 500 tickets will also be opened for MSU students.

MSU’s protocols require anyone ordering a digital ticket to enter a valid email address to receive the tickets. The email addresses are documented by the Spartan Ticket Office for contact tracking. All email addresses that receive digital tickets from the Spartan Ticket Office will receive a link 24 hours before the event to complete a mandatory health check. The completed health screening form must be presented to stadium personnel before entering Spartan Stadium.

Spectators will also be required to pass a symptom checklist, and face masks and coverings are required throughout campus, according to MSU policy.

Other items:

Free parking is available on campus on lots 79, 62, 126 and 63. Lot 124 will be available for accessible parking spaces. Many open at noon.

Tailgating is not allowed and is strictly enforced.

Holders of a digital ticket can enter the Spartan Stadium from 12.30 pm

The bottom bowl is divided into five seating areas. Upon entry, spectators are assigned color-coded wristbands to sit in assigned seating areas, ensuring a predetermined number of people are seated in each section. Under the MDHHS protocols, spectators are in groups of no more than six people and a minimum physical distance of 6 feet (1.8 meters) from people outside their cohort must be maintained.

Concession stands will be open in both the north and south halls where there is more room for distance. Cash payment is required for all concession purchases. Fans are only allowed to eat and drink in their seats.

Only the large toilets in the north and south hall are open. Air PHX systems will be used in any open restroom.

Spartan Stadium’s no-bag policy is enforced, except for medical requirements.

Current order from Michigan health department approved at the end of March allow 20% capacity in outdoor stadiums. That has allowed the Detroit Tigers to extend attendance in Comerica Park for more than 8,000 fans.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders issued on March 19 require outdoor stadium operators to establish an effective infection control plan to expand capacity. Those measures include:

Limiting groups that sit around each other to six people.

Amazing getting in and out for some fans.

Wear masks when a fan is not eating or drinking.

Collecting contact information for all fans to conduct potential contact tracking. To make this easier, the state suggests that locations do not offer same-day ticket purchases.

MSU had no green and white play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the spring practice with the pandemic. The last public spring crimmage was April 13, 2019, the 13th and last competition of Green and White former coach Mark Dantonio, who retired after that seasonThe general public has been denied access to Spartan Stadium for a game since Dantonios last home win against Maryland on November 30, 2019.

The Big Ten did not allow schools to have fans last season, other than parents and relatives. The relatives of MSU got to attend the October 24 opener against Rutgers and the second home game on November 14 against Indiana. However, a November 15 state order banned all attendees except personnel for the last two games against Northwestern and Ohio State.

Michigan’s spring game on April 10 was closed to the public and the media.

