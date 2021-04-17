No. 17 Women’s tennis ends unbeaten at home in SEC Play

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis team completed its SEC home school unbeaten for the first time in the Mark Weaver era on Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, beating the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels in a 4 -1 affair. This marked the first time the Aggies had been unbeaten at home against the SEC league since the 2013-14 campaign.

With the win, the Maroon & White go to 17-5 overall this year with a 9-3 Southeastern Conference Campaign. A&M finished its season at the Mitchell Tennis Center with an 11-1 home record, the best home standard since the 2013-14 season, in which the Aggies went 13-0 at home. In defeat, Ole Miss drops to 11-8 with a 7-6 finish at the end of SEC’s regular season.

As usual, the match kicked off with the doubles competition as the number 39 duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith booked an impressive 6-1 route from the number 20 ranked rebel duo Anna Vrbenska and Alexa Bortles. The teams’ dominance in the doubles continued on lane three, with Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend defeating Tereza Janatova and Kelsey Mize 6-3. In the fight on lane two, Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding had a 4-2 lead over Sabina Machalova and Tiphanie Fiquet, but the game was not ended when the double point was reached.

The Aggies switched to singles and took five-of-six first sets, appearing to finish on the scoreboard on Saturday afternoon with a comfortable advantage. Faa-Hviding extended Aggie’s lead to 2-0 after an impressive 6-0, 6-2 finish on lane four against Vrbenska. The rebels got closer to lane six step by step with a straight set win to make it 2-1, but a remarkable 6-1, 6-3 performance by No. 24 Makarova over No. 26 Machalova saw the Aggies on the abyss of victory. With only one point needed to win the match, Goldsmith completed a pairing 6-2 and 7-5, taking down No. 59 Fiquet and sealing A & M’s final home win of the 2021 campaign.

Moscow, Russian-born Makarova has won a best run of 13 matches and is unbeaten in her last 15 tries. The senior has an overall record of 23-5 this season and maintains a staggering 15-3 score in dual match play. Makarova also has an impeccable record of 10-0 through her 12 games played against the Southeastern Conference competition this year. Born in Dripping Springs, Texas, Goldsmith took second place in her second game of the season on Saturday. She is now 13-8 overall with an 11-7 dual match record.

A & M’s victory over the rebels guaranteed that the Aggies will play as the No. 3 seed in the 2021 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships to be held next week in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This is the highest SEC regular season placement for the Aggies in the Mark Weaver era and is also the Southeastern Conference’s most winning regular season campaign since 2014-15, in which the Aggies went 11-2 and took second place in the standings.

NEXT ONE

The Maroon & White are gearing up for their 2021 regular season finale tomorrow, Sunday, April 18, 2021, when the Aggies challenge the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a 3:00 pm first serve from the Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the teams recent success in doubles

We’ve just focused on the basics in doubles, and we’ve had some excellent workouts here over the past week. We’ve started to focus on doing the simple things really well, and that’s made all the difference. Decision-making has been programmed for the past week and we seem very confident about what to do in doubles. When we spend less time overthinking things and the physical side of the game takes over, life becomes a lot easier. Today’s doubling was a really good way for the rest of our game.

On A & M’s unbeaten SEC home record

We always talk about protecting our home and taking care of things at home. We did a great job of doing that by remaining unbeaten at home in the SEC this year. It says a lot about our team. We’ve had a great regular season and a great season against our SEC opponents, so we look forward to playing No. 3 Georgia tomorrow.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 17 Texas A&M 4, No. 19 Ole Miss 1

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. # 24 Tatiana Makarova (GUEST) defeated. # 26 Sabina Machalova (MISS) 6-1, 6-3

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) defeats. # 59 Tiphanie Fiquet (MISS) 6-2, 7-5

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. # 90 Tereza Janatova (MISS) 6-7 (6), 3-2, unfinished

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Anna Vrbenska (MISS) 6-0, 6-2

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Alexa Bortles (MISS) 6-2, 1-6, 1-3

6. Lillian Gabrielsen (MISS) defeats. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Double competition

1. # 39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) beats. # 20 Anna Vrbenska / Alexa Bortles (MISS) 6-1

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Sabina Machalova / Tiphanie Fiquet (MISS) 4-2, unfinished

3. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend (TAMU) beats. Tereza Janatova / Kelsey Mize (MISS) 6-2

Order of arrival: doubles (1,3); Singles (4,6,1,2)

POSTMATCH NOTES

With the win, Texas A&M climbs to 17-5 overall with a 9-3 record against the Southeastern Conference opposition. The Aggies ranked # 17 in the latest Oracle ITA Womens Team Rankings.

After the loss, Ole Miss drops to 11-8 overall this season with a 7-6 SEC score. The rebels were nationally number 19 in the latest ITA poll.

The order of arrival in the game on Saturday was as follows: Double (1.3); Singles (4,6,1,2)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN