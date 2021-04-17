Win streak ends 3, Penn State hockey falls to Ohio State in overtime | Penn State Field Hockey News

Penn State entered the Saturday game, trying to extend its win streak to four games in its second matchup in as many days against Ohio State.

However, it was the Buckeyes who would take the win over the Nittany Lions and take a 3-2 win in the regular season finale.

Ohio State started scoring with a goal from Mackenzie Allessie, who converted after a penalty shot.

The Buckeyes continued to put down many shots at the Nittany Lions in the first quarter, but were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Early in the second quarter, Mackenzie Allessie scored again on a penalty stroke to give Ohio State a 2-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Penn State responded with an own goal from freshman Sophia Gladieux to cut the deficit in half.

During the remainder of the second quarter, there were solid opportunities for both parties. Ohio State shot just wide of goal and for Penn State, Madison Hutson hit the right post towards the end of the half.

The score remained tight at half time at 2-1 in favor of the Buckeyes.

Early in the second half, the Nittany Lions put the pressure on and gave themselves ample opportunities to score, but Ohio State goalkeeper Abby Danson did her best impression of a brick wall to stop them.

A few corners for Blue and White resulted in a shot that was easily saved by Danson and another shot went wide.

Penn State brought more intensity in the third quarter, but the Buckeyes defense managed to keep the score at 2-1 in the final frame.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State got off to a slow start, registering a series loss against Nebraska for failing to close …

Mackenzie Allessie nearly got her third goal of the day, but her shot was saved by Penn State goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

The Nittany Lions were initially unable to keep up their momentum as they struggled to get more shots in the fourth quarter.

However, with about three minutes left in the regulations, Penn State was able to level the game by two goals each after Bree Bednarski scored from a penalty corner. The match eventually turned into overtime with sudden death.

Just a minute into extra time, Sarah Charley scored the winning goal of the game for Ohio State when the game ended in a 3-2 victory for Buckeye.

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Penalties of the States of Ohio

The Buckeyes managed to cash in on their two penalty strokes in this game and turn Penn States’ mistakes into two huge goals.

Both penalty stroke scores came from the Allessies stick. She was a key factor in Scarlet and Gray’s success on the road.

The intensity increases in the second half for Penn State

After a tough first half for the Nittany Lions, they responded well in the third and fourth quarters.

The third quarter was filled with shots from the blue and white. While they didn’t score in that frame, the Nittany Lions were able to build momentum and carry it through to the fourth quarter, where Penn State got its tying run.

Strong second half goalkeeper from Barraco

Barraco was able to keep Penn State in play with its strong presence in goal during the second half after scoring two goals in the first half.

After a strong attacking first half, the Buckeyes were unable to get anything past Barraco in the second half. While Barraco had to concede the game-winning goal, without her, Penn State wouldn’t have been in that position in the first place.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

While the last spring practice on Saturday was certainly different from a normal Penn State Blue …