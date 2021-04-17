White holds off purple to win Pass-Happy Spring Game, 23-14

BATON ROUGE LSU freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found wide receiver Koy moore presented by Tony Chachere’s from 4 yards in the diminishing seconds of the 2021 National L Club LSU Spring Game to secure the white team a 23-14 win over the purple team on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

LSU’s four quarterbacks combined for 512 yards in offense as they rotated between the two teams and combined for four touchdowns. Senior Myles Brennan completed 12 of 20 tries for 116 yards with one touchdown pass. Sophomore Max Johnson was 11-of-17 passing for 180 yards and a game-high two touchdown passes while sophomore TJ Finley was 10 of 18 for 84 yards. Nussmeier finished with 15-for-25 passes for 132 yards and the last touchdown pass of the game.

The white team struck first on their second run of the afternoon, ending an eight-play, 38-yard drive with a 50-yard field goal from placekicker Cade York to lead 3-0. White’s defense continued the strong start to the game on the next drive when he got into the corner Raydarious Jones intercepted Finley’s pass on 3 and 7 to register the first turn in the game.

With 8:14 left in the second quarter, York again got the White team on the backboard by ending an eight-play, 51-yard drive with a 47-yard field goal to extend the lead to 6-0. The white team again followed a scoring drive with a defensive turnover, this time with linebacker Antoine Trash intercept Nussmeier on third and sixth. On the ensuing ride, placekicker Preston Stafford pushed White’s lead to 9-0 with a 27 yards field goal with 1:38 to play in the half.

Three plays after Stafford’s field goal, Team White outside linebacker Soni Fonua forced a fumble in open field that saw freshman defensive back Derrick Davis Jr. Recover the ball for White. Brennan led an eight-play, 52-yard drive that ended with a 39-yard touchdown to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to score the first touchdown of the game and give White a 16-0 lead at halftime.

The purple team started strongly in the second half, stopping white in fourth and first place to force a turnover on downs. Purple followed the defensive stop with a drive of five games and 50 meters, which was covered by a 47-meter touchdown pass from Johnson to the wide receiver. Jontre Kirklin that brought Purple’s backlog to 16-7 with 6:29 in the third quarter.

After a defensive stop from Purple, Johnson found Kirklin in the endzone again, this time from 19 yards to end a 61-yard five-play drive and take the score to 16-14. On the next ride, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. intercepted a deep pass from Finley down the left sideline and gave Purple the first turnover of the game.

The defense shone in the fourth quarter, with both white and purple keeping their attacking enemies in limited yards. Jay Ward got Purple’s second turnover of the afternoon, picking Nussmeier at White’s 43-yard line. After a three-and-a-half ride for Purple, linebacker Jared Small secured the last turn of the game after intercepting Nussmeier and returning the ball 34 yards into the red zone. After three unsuccessful actions, Stafford’s 48 field goal sailed wide of target and the score remained 16-14 in White’s favor.

Nussmeier quickly recovered and led an eight-play, 70-yard drive that ended with his touchdown pass to Moore that gave White a 23-14 walk-off victory.

Run back Tyrion Davis Prize led the afternoon in rushing yards, with 76 yards on 15 tries. In the receiving game, Boutte and Kirklin both had strong days, with Kirklin in the lead with 166 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches, while Boutte had 162 yards and one touchdown on 11 catches.

The Tigers are now focusing on the end of the spring semester, turning their attention to the start of the 2021 football season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

2021 Spring Game Postgame Quotes

April 17, 2021

LSU Head Coach Ed Ogeron

Pick up line

“At the beginning of spring we asked our boys to give us 15 great days and they did, and so did our technical staff. Our technical staff have done a great job creating a positive energy and culture. We have some great practices We put in a lot of offense and defense Clearly today we were limited in what we were going to do We didn’t do much offensive and obviously a lot of defense and none of our special teams I thought we have the quarterbacks today a really good shot They all had a chance It was a battle for the offense today It was a good job on defense When you look at our secondary side I think they have probably improved the most from everyone on our soccer team. Daronte Jones did a great job. Those guys were playing solid football today. Today we played maybe two covers, and didn’t shine. I thought the front was playing well. The tackles went well for the linebackers. Offense has shown better production than they showed today. I’m just going to give it to the defense. All in all, a great spring game. “

On Jared Small and Jontre Kirklin which comes out today

“Yes, it’s good to see. To be honest, Jared Small has had a great spring. I haven’t mentioned him much, but he’s going to play for us. He played very well. Jontre (Kirklin) also had a good spring. He was confined for several days that he was injured. I am very proud of those guys. Both boys are fifth-year seniors. They are very experienced and both had a good game. It was good to see. But that’s what we see in practice every day. “

About what he saw today with regard to the quarterbacks

“I have to watch it on film, but I’m watching Miles’ (Brennan) 11 for 15, 106 passing yards. I think Max (Johnson) was 8 of 13, with 77 dead. Garrett (Nussmeier) 7 of 12, TJ (Finley) 4 of 9. I think what you saw there today is what you’ll see in the spring ball We’re coming off the field and one day Garrett could be the best quarterback, and the next day it was TJ and , the next day it was Miles and the next day it was Max. I think when we get back to camp, we will have to designate a certain number of reps for certain guys. We will give the first and second man more reps. I think that’s going to be a trial during the camp. “

LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram

About LSU’s violation resembling the 2019 team

“It’s good to show people that we can be the same kind of crime again. We could possibly be better, but we have some things to work on. We didn’t do everything we wanted to do today, we have a few made mistakes, but this offense looks great. We had some signs of life and some great plays and the things we did today were great. “

About the attack and defense that feed each other’s momentum

“I mean, we feed each other’s energy. You have the defense playing right for a week and then it fires the attack and the next week we go back to it. It’s kind of related to today’s scrimmage. We cheer each other on. . We might be beaten, but we still encourage each other. That’s the DNA we’re building here now. I’m proud of the guys who cheer each other up. Ultimately we’re all one team, and this is the best team. that we will play, so if we can do it against each other, we can certainly do that to an opponent. “

About what to expect during the offense season

“There are a lot of things to come. We wanted to withhold some stuff today, but that was just a taste of what the offense will look like live. You’re up for a show when the season comes.”

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte

About how the new violation with Jake Peetz felt

“I feel like it was good today, he showed a little, but not too much because it’s just a spring game. We’ve been practicing hard for it all spring, and we’ve shown ourselves today. areas can improve, but I think all in all, we’ve done well as offense and defense, there’s always room for improvement. “

About the fights between receivers and corner ridges in the spring

“It’s like that every day, all day, every workout. Everyone’s talking their noise, it’s all about the one-on-one, and you have to beat yours.”

About what he saw of the quarterbacks

“I feel like we honestly have the best quarterback room in the country. They all get better, we all work on stuff, run routes and stuff, but all in all I think they played well as a quarterback- room.”

LSU offensive approach Austin Deculus

At takeaways from today’s game

“I think before our first spring we were together, and with all those quarterbacks, I believe everyone showed their strengths. Everyone’s games may not be perfect, but at the end of the day they all showed their strengths. see what they have to offer at the table. They have tremendous talent. I have a lot of faith in all the quarterbacks, from Max (Johnson), Myles (Brennan), TJ (Finley), Garrett (Nussmeier), who go to the summer program because then the work is really practiced. But from now on I have real confidence in it and I was really impressed with those guys. “

About what stands out about this team

As I’ve said in previous interviews, the camaraderie of this team is second to none. We’ve been a good thing as a team since day one, and you can feel it. but at the end of the day in the locker room, everyone is dancing around, everyone is having a good time and everyone is still in that family environment. It’s great to have a team where your brothers are, but on the field you know you have to make this other person better because at the end of the day you have to do what’s best for your family, and you have to help your other teammates get better. ”

LSU Linebacker Damone Clark

On Jared Small

“Oh man, I’m proud of Smalls, man. That’s a guy who comes to the building every day and he’s just ready to work. You know, he was always waiting for his time, and I said today was his day. to show everyone what he can do I couldn’t be more proud of Jared and how hard he worked And just like being patient that’s probably one of the hardest things He just went out and provided the energy and we played with each other, and when I say it feels good. “

About today’s defensive performance

“I mean, we’ve got some more stuff in store. But this was just the bread and butter, we just had to do the things that we had to do today. We’ve done a good job for the most part, but there are still ways to do that. improve. It’s still not the LSU standard, especially for defense. We just need to improve it, see how it improves, and prepare for the times ahead. “

On personal improvement

“I mean, the biggest things I had to work on was not asking myself and using my hands. Like I said, I feel like I had to strive for it, but I still have a long way to go. “Get up all summer, go camp and go into the season. But I know the O Line, especially my teammates, will get me ready. I know they’ll get me ready.”