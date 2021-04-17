The Sunday Essay: Cricket with Child

James Borrowdale says goodbye to a summer of cricket with his oblivious little daughter.

IIf cricket, at least in its longer forms, can claim something approaching the artistic meaning – that is, its actions mean something outside of the game itself – some of that meaning is certainly woven into the game’s relationship to time. . Time, and the constant shadow of time: change. The way the ball decays over a lifetime of more than 80; the way a pitch erodes; as a ghost could for five days, over a series; like an overloaded shoulder or knee can curtail a career. Time – the passing, its devastation – seems to me to be the central fact of elongated cricket.

It was, when spring challenged winter’s hold on the skies and started the New Zealand domestic cricket season, a concept I was very thinking about. My first child, a little girl, was born a week after the first lockdown. “Today is a very sad day,” the front page of the New Zealand Herald shouted on the morning of her arrival, quoting Jacinda Ardern. It was, somewhat promisingly, the day of Covid’s first death in New Zealand – a reminder of the direction the blinking neon arrow of time is pointing us all. Time, and the limited amount that a single life allows, seems to me to be the fundamental concern of the spirits guiding us through what we hope will be a life of more than 80 years.

I had spent my partner’s pregnancy slogging about my first book, which she sometimes experienced as a mental absence of anything outside of the subject matter. Early on, we decided that, book published, Baby in the World, and my partner’s maternity leave expired, I would be the parent to stay with the little one at home. Suddenly – somehow it suddenly felt – I found myself a stay-at-home dad with hours to fill between my daughter’s naps. Eden Park Outer Oval, home of Auckland’s domestic teams, would tie in with the geography of my daughter’s relationship with me.

It was a somewhat odd addition, as cricket fields go. The play oval is nestled in the shadow of Eden Park, the rear-facing ugliness of the west grandstand looms like a brutalist proscenium for the village green procedure below. Sandringham Road borders the other border, where a soft embankment does little to hide the Auckland noise and traffic passing by.

By the time we first rolled out our rug on the grass between the old Merv Wallace Stand and the practice wickets, my daughter was five months old, seated and infinitely curious about the world outside our cottage on the wetlands of West Auckland. Her schedule was formed by chance, making the 40 minute drive to the ground the first sleep of the day and giving us most of the first session before unconsciousness called her and our journey home, the car that rumbled her into deep sleep . to start.

And so we spent our time together just past the boundary cord, she in the middle of an outline of toys that took most of her attention, and I with one eye on the cricket. A bottle of tea and a novel to dip in completed my happiness; a bottle of milk and her favorite toy wolf did the same for her. Fellow crickets were scattered around us cognoscenti – Mostly retired men, several dozen in number, aiming for deck chairs and, if the spring climate allowed, bare chests were part of the action in the center. My eyes wandered: book, cricket, baby.

One such book – which grew increasingly with dog-eared on the bottom of the baby bag – was Virginia Woolf’s The Waves. Time is also a central concern of that novel, but elsewhere it almost seemed to reflect my own summer, with its sense of hazy unreality caused by the accumulation of restless nights, on the page before me. “I lie back and watch the stiff legs of the padded batsman through the trembling grass… Faintly between the soft white clouds I hear the cry ‘Run’, I hear the cry ‘How’s that? The clouds lose tufts of white when the wind blows them away. If that blue could stay forever; if that hole could stay forever; if this moment could last forever … “

Sfather at home? a voice asked from behind one morning, breaking a similar reverie. Auckland was in the field against Otago. Martin Guptill’s familiar figure huddled at the second slip; Kyle Jamieson towered over. Olly Pringle, a fast bowler who made his debut, stood behind the rope and patrolled the border with fine legs. That voice, it turned out, belonged to his father, Martin, himself a former Auckland hitter. About the periodic slap of leather on willow from practice fields next door, he explained. that he introduced the bowler to the game in this exact way for us when he was my daughter’s age, on exactly this ground – trundling the budding cricketer home for a nap during the lunch hour and back for the afternoon session. mind, for obvious reasons, was fixated on childhood, on the beginning. Pringle, at the beginning of a first-class career, briefly became a beacon whose progression through the season e and omen seemed.

But only briefly: summer bloomers and successively shorter forms of cricket were pulled from the previous one like a deconstructing Russian doll. Pringle dropped out of the playing XI. My daughter grew, just like my beard – without work to make demands on my appearance. It was soon possible to watch batsmen in the throes of run-rate mania reverse the commentators’ favorite expression by hoisting the ball. in the stadium, at least Bee it – the white ball pinging against the concrete of Eden Park behind

But the cricket’s highlights – a Jamieson hat-trick with two of the thriving in-swingers that would prove so effective in the upcoming international season, William O’Donnell’s electric batting form, the Auckland women’s team’s success – were mere an asset to this small child’s escalating achievements in the first prime of life. Her teeth emerged, then continued to emerge, and with them came an escalating appetite for food the preparation of which soon dominated my days, much as the Tupperware that transported it to town soon overwhelmed our closet space. She began to crawl with a strange gait that dragged one of her shins, the skin of which soon became noticeably coarser, on the ground. That, of course, meant that she was no longer surrounded by a collection of toys just beyond the boundary cord; I could no longer dive into a novel while she sat idly next to me.

The men’s team quickly faded from the T20 bill. The women fared much better and ended up third. Then came the reassembly of the Russian doll and Covid’s brief re-emergence, excluding spectators from the men’s final List A matches. Canterbury – my youth’s team, before a decade in Auckland and the birth of this little Aucklander had shifted my allegiance north – began to dominate and tick the titles. Meanwhile, my daughter’s growing interests – playgroups, out-of-town family to visit – had begun to disrupt our presence, but it was, appropriately enough, Canterbury vs Auckland in the final of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, that of the women’s day competition. , on the last day of cricket we watched together this summer.

Auckland was the first to hit. A few friends joined us. Captain Lauren Down, whose form had done a lot to drag Auckland to the final, turned out cheap. The conversation, as wickets kept dropping regularly, focused on the immediate future: my daughter’s first birthday was approaching, there were job interviews to think about, a beard to shave, a stalled career to recover, childcare to think about. to organize. The line to Eden Park that day was split in two: one for the rugby match in the stadium, the other for the cricket below. Life, as I had known it recently, was coming to an end. Time – measured in cricket steps – had consumed the first year of my daughter’s life. Time was ripped off and used to spoil a phrase from Philip Larkin’s ‘Aubade’. And put to good use, in the shadow of Eden Park, in the light of a game that has given me so much fun. The innings ended, Auckland all out for 185. Unconsciousness called; the return journey began. Canterbury, which was not watched by us, galloped to a resounding eight-wicket victory.

So summer really felt at its end. The Canterbury men, after the usual boggy end to the season, where the daylight savings made the feeling of an ending italic, were confirmed as first-class champions – Canterbury had won four of the possible five titles in the men’s and women’s competitions. More importantly, for me, stay-at-home fatherhood was about to end. The time to return to Woolf was about to “shake up the arrangement one more time”.