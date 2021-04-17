What we saw from newcomers at the first open spring practice

Connect with us

IOWA CITY, Ia. For the first time since November 23, 2019, fans other than the families of players and coaches were at Kinnick Stadium to watch some football.

Saturday was the first open jumping practice in Iowa. This gave fans and media their first chance to see live representatives of the Hawkeyes 2020-21. And it was the first chance to see what Kirk Ferentz’s newcomers looked like.

Three real freshmen (defensive end Justice Sullivan, linebacker Zach Twedt and offensive lineman David Davidkov) did not adapt due to minor injuries, said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. But receivers Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson and offensive lineman Connor Colby, as well as the Northern Iowa defensive handover Xavior Williams, adjusted and played.

Here’s what we saw from those four Hawkeye newbies:

Keagan Johnson, WR

If there was one freshman who looked the most and passed the eye test, it was Johnson, the six-foot receiver from Omaha. He is smooth in his movements and has a frame and physical stature that looks better than that of a freshman.

Nico Ragaini, listed on Iowa’s first spring depth chart as one of the No. 1 receivers, didn’t practice on Saturday. But it was remarkable how many reps Johnson got on the first team. The Hawkeyes’ first team had three receivers during the first game of its scrimmage: Tyrone Tracy, Charlie Jones and Johnson.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) runs between exercises during a spring training session on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Johnson continued to play most of his snaps with the first team in scrimmage. Even with Ragaini in his # 1 spot, Johnson’s consistent first team reps would suggest that he is in the total number 4-5 range on Iowa’s current depth chart and ready for a meaningful role as a freshman.

MORE:Johnson, Bruce who stood out early on as potential true freshman contributors



