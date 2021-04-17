What we saw from newcomers at the first open spring practice

IOWA CITY, Ia. For the first time since November 23, 2019, fans other than the families of players and coaches were at Kinnick Stadium to watch some football.

Saturday was the first open jumping practice in Iowa. This gave fans and media their first chance to see live representatives of the Hawkeyes 2020-21. And it was the first chance to see what Kirk Ferentz’s newcomers looked like.

Three real freshmen (defensive end Justice Sullivan, linebacker Zach Twedt and offensive lineman David Davidkov) did not adapt due to minor injuries, said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. But receivers Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson and offensive lineman Connor Colby, as well as the Northern Iowa defensive handover Xavior Williams, adjusted and played.

Here’s what we saw from those four Hawkeye newbies:

Keagan Johnson, WR

If there was one freshman who looked the most and passed the eye test, it was Johnson, the six-foot receiver from Omaha. He is smooth in his movements and has a frame and physical stature that looks better than that of a freshman.

Nico Ragaini, listed on Iowa’s first spring depth chart as one of the No. 1 receivers, didn’t practice on Saturday. But it was remarkable how many reps Johnson got on the first team. The Hawkeyes’ first team had three receivers during the first game of its scrimmage: Tyrone Tracy, Charlie Jones and Johnson.

Johnson continued to play most of his snaps with the first team in scrimmage. Even with Ragaini in his # 1 spot, Johnson’s consistent first team reps would suggest that he is in the total number 4-5 range on Iowa’s current depth chart and ready for a meaningful role as a freshman.

MORE:Johnson, Bruce who stood out early on as potential true freshman contributors

After the scrimmage, Ferentz said Johnson’s attitude stood out, especially to a freshman. He said Johnson is so serious it’s hard to make him smile sometimes.

Naturally, his talent also stands out and gives him a chance for a direct role.

“He’s given himself the chance to get some work and he’s benefiting from it,” Ferentz said. ‘Whatever situation he is in, he is dealt with in an adult way.’

Ferentz said both Johnson and his fellow real-life freshman Arland Bruce IV are in the mix for playing time at receiver this season. He said the depth chart is pretty open after Tracy and Ragaini, who have claimed themselves as Iowa’s top two receivers.

“It is a land of opportunity for everyone, including newcomers,” said Ferentz.

Johnson’s best game came in 7v7 drills. He stopped for a dime on a curl route. The defensive back Riley Moss was slow to take notice, and Johnson was completely open to a 10-meter gain.

He also got reps from shooter during punting drills, locking a punt to the 1-yard line.

Arland Bruce IV, WR

Bruce demonstrated the speed with which he has become known at the end of the scrimmage. The 5-10 athlete caught a 15-yard pass from quarterback Connor Kapisak off the sidelines, jerked through his defender and sprinted another 20 yards.

Like Johnson, Bruce also practiced a bit at shooter, suggesting that Iowa coaches are keeping their eyes peeled for how the two freshmen might affect a game next fall.

Bruce also got a lot of first-team reps during the scrimmage. He split the time between the first and second teams about 50/50, while Johnson was about 80/20 first team / second team. Saturday suggested Johnson is above Bruce on the receiver’s depth chart, but not much, and both are in a position to compete for game time, as Ferentz said.

This may seem obvious, but it’s another thing to note: Bruce exclusively practiced with receivers during exercises. That’s interesting because Bruce came to Iowa as an offensive athlete who actually looked best as a running back during his last season with AnkenyIt is thought that Iowa could look for a number of ways to include Bruce in the attack, including from the backfield. But Saturday made it clear that Iowa considers him a receiver in the first place.

While catching punts during the warm-ups, Bruce hurled a perfect spiral stride 40 yards back to a coach manning the punt machine. It served as a reminder that Bruce was a pretty good quarterback at Olathe North in Kansas, and it teases the possibility that Iowa All-Iowa Elite Team member in the wildcat.

Connor Colby, OL

Colby, Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s local four-star product, was the Iowa second team’s right tackle on Saturday, playing alongside fellow Cedar Rapids product, redshirt freshman Josh Volk (Xavier), who played the second team’s right-hand guard.

Something to think about: Both Cody Ince (Iowa’s No. 1 right tackle on the initial depth chart) and fellow four-star freshman David Davidkov didn’t train on Saturday due to minor injuries. At least Ince’s absence affected the staff of the first and second teams, so we’ll see where Colby lands on the depth map as the season draws closer.

Still, Colby looked good in the second team. The 6-6, 295 pounder Ohio Statefor Iowa beat well played.

Xavior Williams, DB

It’s hard to know where Williams is on the depth chart, because Terry Roberts and Matt Hankins didn’t practice two of the four corners on the spring depth chart.

But at least on Saturday, Williams, the 5-11, 190 pound UNI transfer appeared to be Iowa’s right cornerback, with Brenden Deasfernandes on the left cornerback.

Ferentz said Williams is a veteran and “not overwhelmed,” even as he learns a new defense. Still, he’s like a true freshman in the sense that he’s learning a new defense, and he had an injury in the winter that slowed his off-season physical progression.

For those reasons, Ferentz said it is not fair to judge Williams and project his role based on Saturday’s open practice sessions.

“I don’t think you’ve probably seen today what you’re going to see in August (from Williams),” said Ferentz. “I think he was given the opportunity to really help our football team.”

Williams’ receivers were rarely targeted, so he didn’t stand out very much during the scrimmage. (This means he didn’t make any big mistakes either.) He left the field halfway through the scrimmage. He stood on the sidelines with his helmet off for the rest of the scrimmage and limped a bit.

Matthew Bain handles recruiting and pretty much everything else under the sports sun for the Des Moines Register and the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter@MatthewBain_.