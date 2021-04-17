No. 8 Mens Tennis Sweeps No. 18 Alabama on Senior Day





BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s men’s tennis court concludes the 2021 regular season with a senior day sweep, 4-0, Saturday afternoon against No. 18 Alabama at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies honored the collegiate careers of seniors Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib, Bjorn Thomson, and Valentin Vacherot prior to the first serve. The Maroon & White improved to 15-7 and 7-5 this season against SEC enemies, while the Crimson Tide dropped to 14-10 and 5-7 overall in league games. The Aggies started the game by taking the tightly contested doubles game with victories on lanes two and three. A & Ms No. 71 Vacherot and Pierce Rollins brought in a 6-3 victory on track two over Alexey Nesterov and Edson Ortiz, followed by Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter’s clincher on track four, 6-4, over Marcelo Sepulveda and Zhe Zhou. Leading 1-0 on their way to singles, the Maroon & White kept up their pace with first-set victories on five of the six lanes. No. 5 Vacherot doubled the A&M advantage with a 6-2, 6-2 win on lane one at No. 47 Ortiz. The win was Vacherots ’84th double singles win in Vacherots’ career, putting him just one win shy of ever tying the A&M program’s record. No. 120 Rollins pushed the A&M lead to 3-0 when he beat Jeremy Gschwendtner 6-1, 6-3 on lane five. Moments later, Raphael Perot took the sweep with a 6-1, 6-3 victory on lane six over Alabamas Nesterov. Results of tennis matches Alabama vs Texas A&M 4/17/2021 at BCS, TX (Mitchell Tennis Center) # 8 Texas A&M 4, # 18 Alabama 0 Singles competition 1. # 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) beats. # 47 Edson Ortiz (UA) 6-2, 6-2 2. # 7 Hady Habib (TAMU) vs. # 83 Patrick Kaukovalta (UA) 7-5, 5-3, unfinished 3. # 45 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. # 69 Zhe Zhou (UA) 6-7 (6-8), 0-3, unfinished 4. # 107 Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Riccardo Roberto (UA) 7-6 (7-2), 4-1, unfinished 5. # 120 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) defeated. Jeremy Gschwendtner (UA) 6-1, 6-3 6. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Alexey Nesterov (UA) 6-1, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. # 7 Juan Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) vs. # 21 Patrick Kaukovalta / Riccardo Roberto (UA) 5-6, unfinished 2. # 71 Valentin Vacherot / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) beats. Alexey Nesterov / Edson Ortiz (UA) 6-3 3. Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter (TAMU) defeats. Marcelo Sepulveda / Zhe Zhou (UA) 6-4 Match Notes: Alabama 14-9, 5-6; National ranking # 18 Texas A&M 15-7, 7-5; National ranking # 8 Order of Arrival: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,5,6) NEXT ONE A&M will compete in the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas next week, starting Wednesday, April 21, as Tournament No. 4 seed. The Aggies will face Arkansas, Vanderbilt or No. 14 Kentucky in the quarter-finals. POSTMATCH QUOTES Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach On the last day It was really emotional because I know they won’t be here much longer. These guys are just like my sons and I am so proud of them for becoming men, but also sad that it is coming to an end. It’s just a tough day, but you’re most proud of their achievements. At the game Time will tell what this means for us to move forward, but I was satisfied with our efforts today, I thought we were fighting hard. Conditions were pretty tough for both teams and I thought our guys could control the wind quite well. It was fun having all our boys participate and we’ll see what we can do in the future. Today was a good start in the right direction. I told them this was kind of the start of a new season and we’ll see where we go from here. Valentin Vacherot, senior A&M in Texas At the game We had a very, very, very tough weekend last weekend. So we can start from scratch in training this week. We may not have started the week with too much confidence, but playing at home gives us confidence. I mean, we are very good at home. We did very well today, especially in doubles, jumped on it from the start. I know I didn’t play great in singles, but I just did. On the last day It means a lot. It’s my fifth season, if you count last year’s COVID season. It’s sad to know it has come to an end, but today was a great day. Great senior day at home four zero win.

