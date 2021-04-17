Doug Ford isn’t playing now





A new order in council on Friday laid down the new ground rules in law Photo by Ernest Doroszuk Toronto Sun / Postmedia Network

Article content Prime Minister Doug Ford and provincial public health officials encouraged members of the public to get outside for exercise during the pandemic. Then he mothballed playgrounds, golf courses, soccer fields, basketball courts, and so on. His government has also authorized the police to conduct random checks on people about to explain why they are not at home. A new order in council on Friday laid down the new ground rules in law. PANDEMIC (NONE) PLAYBOOK Outdoor playgrounds: Closed, including all playground equipment and appliances Playing Fields: Closed, including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, frisbee golf locations Playing Fields: Closed, including basketball courts, tennis courts, platform tennis, table tennis, pickleball courts Sports Parks: BMX parks, skate parks, and outdoor fitness equipment areas are closed Outdoor Dining: All outdoor picnic areas and picnic tables in parks and recreation areas are closed

Article content Dog parks: open Park benches: open Construction: Yes, for essential projects such as hospitals, public transport, schools, energy and justice. Except for maintenance and the like, no or unnecessary construction Groceries and Other Supplies: Can be opened for personal shopping at up to 25% of normal store capacity Horses and other animals: The order does not prevent an owner from visiting and caring for an animal in a kennel or stable Boats: Marinas are not open to the public, but can repair or service watercraft and place them in the water attached to a dock; they may provide services to enable individuals to move to their place of residence or other property Weddings and Funerals, Religious Rites: Up to 10 people inside or outside (drive-thrus and vehicle versions of these services are allowed, but cars must be kept at least two meters apart) [email protected]

