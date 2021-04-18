Cricket plans hint at an Asian Games bid

By Grant Dexter / Staff Reporter



The national cricket organization (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with indications that a bid for the Asian Games is in the offing.

Over lunch at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA Chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket fields in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township.

The CTCSA said the help of expatriate teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans.

Taiwan has more than 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated area, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei Songshan District.

Lu said the association is focused on gaining affiliation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), a process that Taiwan has already gone through before its status expired due to lack of maintenance.

When asked about the Asian Games, Lu said yes, but politics would be the deciding factor for such a bid.

Taiwan Hosting Games is not about the sport, but about the politics, he said through a translator. So every time we bid on these events, it’s about politics.

The Games are a quadrennial event organized by the Olympic Council of Asia. The 2010 Games in Guangzhou, China marked the first time that Twenty20 men’s and women’s cricket competitions were featured at the event and they were also included in the 2014 Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Cricket, however, was dropped for the 2018 Games in Indonesia, although they are tipped to return to Hangzhou, China next year.

A potential Taiwan bid, an attempt that previously ended in tears, would be a long way off. The 2026 event is scheduled for Nagoya, Japan, ahead of Doha 2030 and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2034. That means a 2038 bid would be the next opportunity.

Taiwan bid at the 1998 and 2002 Games, but lost both. Bangkok hosted the event in 1998, while in 1995 Taiwanese officials, some of them in tears, protested after South Korea’s Busan beat Kaohsiung to host the 2002 edition.

The vote at the general assemblies of the Olympic Council of Asia in Seoul was considered a major issue, with Taiwanese officials saying the selection was due to pressure from China.

The Taiwans Olympic Committee had not responded to questions to comment on the possibility of a bid in 2038 before the weekend’s close.

Administrators of other sports are setting up systems to prepare athletes for the Olympic and Asian Games.

The Central News Agency reported in January that the staff and administrators of National Taiwan University would introduce the country’s first undergraduate program to train students for careers in international sports competitions and management, prioritizing student athletes in individual sports at such an event.

Lu also said individual sports were more of a focus for Taiwan than team sports.

Taiwan is more likely to make a successful bid for individual sports, he said.

There have been previous forays into the development of cricket in Taiwan. The Yingfeng location came about thanks to the efforts of the Taipei Cricket Federation. It is maintained by the Pakistan Cricket Club Taiwan, but has an artificial wicket only.

International competitions would require grass wickets to achieve ACC affiliation, with two grounds required, according to the regional body affiliation criteria.

In 2014, the national association led by the late Chen Tai-sheng announced an agreement to use a site in Kaohsiung, including plans for a cricket academy, while a separate organization published plans for a site in Chiayi City.

Neither came to fruition, although the national association under Chen hosted at least one competition in Kaohsiung at the time.

Chen oversaw Taiwans’ entry into the ACC as an associate member in 2012, but the status has since lapsed.

The ACC said at the time that once employees meet the requirements of the International Cricket Council, development funds would be made available.

Meanwhile, Lu said the expat teams should be under the CTCSA umbrella if they want to host international tournaments, a sentiment that sparked a few hackles.

Since the organization is not registered, if there are … international tournaments, they cannot be organized by Taiwan Cricket, Taiwan Cricket may be able to implement it, but it must be organized by the CTCSA to be internationally recognized, he said, referring to the unofficial group that expats in Taiwan play under.

Duane Christie of the Taiwan Daredevils team was diplomatic about the situation.

The CTCSA has a very ambitious plan with their sports field project, which will include two cricket fields, Christie said. I look forward to seeing their progress with this project.

However, his wife, Mary Mullan-Christie, who leads the Taiwan Darling Daredevils team, had reservations.

Looking at the drawings, I can’t help but get excited that the development of cricket in local schools and universities can become a reality again, she said. I am concerned that the unveiling of this completed cricket ground should coincide in time with the pinnacle of local player development.

So my deepest wish is that one of us from the current Taiwan Cricket player community could be included in the associations decision-making body to facilitate communication and ensure that the local cricket development ultimately reaps the benefits of this ambitious plan. , she said.

The Christies were the driving force behind last year’s Taipei T10 League.

Additional reporting by Jason Pan

Grant Dexter is an administrator at Taiwan Cricket