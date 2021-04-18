Football practice report: April 17

: Autzen Stadium: Scrimmage

The give-and-take, good news / bad news nature of big games on the ground was seen from the very first photo of the Oregon football game on Saturday afternoon.

Run back CJ Verdell , who sustained an injury shortened in 2020 after consecutive seasons of 1,000 meters, took the scrimmage’s first bullet to the home at the Autzen Stadium. The UO attack line did its job up front, Verdell yanked out a defender and then turned on the jets.

“All he had to do was miss safety; everyone else was blocked,” said UO running backs coach Jim Mastro said. “That’s what you’re looking for.”

For the UO defense in the game, Mykael Wright made a brave effort to chase Verdell, almost getting him from behind at the end of the run. But otherwise the defense complained about the game.

“We missed a hole,” coach linebackers Ken Wilson said. And if you have as good as back CJ Verdell you’re gonna get in trouble. “

The Ducks scored for the final practice hour on Saturday, the first time fans could see them at Autzen Stadium since November 2019. The word Wilson used next was ‘whimsical’, with a number of things to love on each side of the ball, and a lot of clearing up in all stages.

That work resumes for the Ducks on Monday, with meetings and walkthroughs, before training resumes on Tuesday.

“All in all, it was the day of the attack”, UO coach Mario Cristobal said. “Defense had its moments, but as competitive as it was, today the attack certainly took control of most team periods.”

As has been the case all spring, Anthony Brown took the first team’s reps to the quarterback, and the other QBs rotated behind him, though Robby Ashford not scored after an ankle injury in Thursday’s practice, Cristobal noted. Brown was behind center for Verdell’s long touchdown run, and on next possession, the graduate senior was 5-of-6 passing another touchdown drive, which ended in a TD pass to Johnny Johnson III

In the 2-minute exercise to end the workout, Brown and the No. 1 foul did not score, while the other two units did. Jay Butterfield forwarded the No. 2 violation to a “game-winning” touchdown reception Terrance Ferguson , and Bradley Yaffe led the three to a “game-winning” field goal from 31 yards through Camden Lewis

Overall, Cristobal seemed pleased with what he saw of Brown and the other quarterbacks.

“The ball was mostly on time; the decisions were mostly correct,” said Cristobal. “A lot of work to be done, but certainly a lot of progress.”

Saturday was halfway through spring practice for the Ducks, who have seven practice sessions left, including the Spring Game on May 1. There are still plenty of situations to practice in between, including goal-line scenarios, overtime drills, and more.

“We just have to keep creating and putting our guys in real-life, real-game situations,” said Cristobal. “And then see how they react.”

Other highlights: Brown had additions to Verdell and Spencer Webb in the 2 minute drive through the No. 1 offense. But he also had a pass that was almost intercepted by linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia Butterfield started the 2 minute ride with the two by completing a pass to Kris Hutson A penalty kick brought the attack back, but Butterfield and Hutson reconnected, this time on a deep ball that brought Hutson into the 5-yard line over his shoulder. At the next play, Butterfield rolled out and hit Ferguson for a touchdown.

With the three on the field, a long catch-and-run ends Jack Vecchi got the ball in the red zone. The defense called for a time-out to try and freeze Lewis, but the veteran kicker tried to win the drill. The touchdown ride early in the scrimmage after Verdell’s run included a few completions by Brown Travis Dye , and a great job through Mycah Pittman to catch a ball in third place and make sure it got to the sticks.

That drive resulted in a touchdown despite some nice plays from cornerback Trikweze bridges He made a very physical tackle from Johnson on a completion that got the ball into the red zone, and on the next game, Bridges hit Verdell in backfield to blow up a run-play. Although Butterfield ended the day well, his first possession ended in a 39-meter field goal, which was not good. Freshmen Ty Thompson took over for the next ride and it ended with an interception through Steve Stephens IV Then, with Butterfield back behind center, a drive ended with a pass-break-up on third base Jeffrey Low

Other remarksA handful of players did not participate, and Cristobal only clarified Ashford’s status to clarify his absence from the QB rotation during the scrimmage portion. Cristobal said he expects everyone to be ready for the season in the fall. Slade-Matautia was a late arrival for practice after spending part of his morning watching his young son play in his first game of baseball. The presence of hundreds of fans in the stands, said Cristobal, was “really great. Really very grateful and grateful to all the people who made it today.”