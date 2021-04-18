Gazette Preps 2021 Ice Hockey Peak Performer of the Year: Chase Chapman, Doherty | Colorado Springs Sports High School





Doherty’s ice hockey team faced a new challenge for the 2021 season. After years of success as one of the most successful teams in the Colorado Springs area, the Spartans were bumped into competing in Class 5A. And luckily for Doherty, he had a sniper who skated in green and blue. Junior Chase Chapman helped the Spartans play 5A as one of the United States’ top scorers, earning him the title of The Gazette Preps 2021 Ice Hockey Peak Performer of the Year. What motivated us the most this year was probably how much we wanted to win in a 5A competition. I think that really helped us, Chapman said. Chapman finished second in the state in goal-scoring and third in points with 17 goals and nine assists. As a sophomore, Chapman was number 12 in goals with 18 and had 16 assists. So what drove Chapman to keep his goal relatively consistent with six games less in the COVID-shortened season? The puck was just finding ways to get in. My team really helped me push myself this year, and it was great, Chapman said. I really like the way I shoot the puck right now. Chapman scored a lead goal in the Spartans’ season opener against Castle View, which would lead to the team’s first official win in 5A. It was great to win that first game in 5A because we wanted to prove that a Colorado Springs team can go and compete with Denver teams, that’s really what we wanted to prove this year, Chapman said. And after hitting our fifth goal on an empty net, it was just a great feeling to know that we had finally won that game. His most prolific game came in the final game of the regular season in a 7-1 win over Lewis-Palmer, where Chapman scored his third high-school hat-trick, consisting of two power-play goals and one short-handed goal. Chapman closed the season with five power play goals and two assists, an improvement from one power play goal and five assists from a year ago. I think we really proved that we are still a strong team, even though we moved to a higher league, Chapman said after his teams’ 5-7 season. The most important thing I’ve learned is how tough this competition is. You have to work a lot harder, but I think that was a good thing for us and we saw what we could do. Now I definitely want to improve my weight gain and my skating, and we will continue to improve our record next year and hopefully to playoffs.

