Leaked documents last week revealed the government’s plans to count calories for alcohol served in UK pubs.

Matt Hancock’s health department came up with the idea in an effort to address the UK’s troubling health crisis.

There’s no denying it’s a crisis that needs to be remedied – in 2019, The Health Survey for England found 28 percent of adults are obese and 36.2 percent overweight. That is also the case before 16 months of imprisonment at home.

However, if you take in fewer calories, you will end up with more health problems than it solves.

When news of the government’s calorie count broke last week, much of the anger from the press was focused on the economic impact on pubs and restaurants.

The government itself estimated that the rules would cause a loss of as much as 92 million for the hospitality industry that is already on its knees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is true that the proposals, which are still in the consultation phase, would only apply to cafe chains with 250 or more employees to save smaller businesses.



However, the problems surrounding the idea far outweigh business numbers.

Calorie counting is a major trigger for people with eating disorders. The Duke Center for Eating Disorders reports that 73 percent of people diagnosed find that counting calories makes their disease worse.

It’s something I’ve been lucky enough not to suffer, but it’s a form of illness I’ve seen some good friends fight against.

Counting calories was often the basis.



Scrapping the plan for that reason alone may seem like saving a few from sacrificing many, but that’s not the case.

First, eating disorders are much more common than many realize.

Beat Eating Disorders estimates the number of people battling with a condition in the UK at 1.25 million. That equates to about 1 in 50 people in the country.

Take The Royal Victoria in Ramsgate as an example. The pub has a capacity of 1,500 people and is considered the largest Wetherspoons pub I’ve ever visited.



When full, that’s an average of 30 people with eating disorders who could be affected at any time as a result of the new plans.

It’s not just those who have already been diagnosed who will also be affected.

Adding calories to every pint of beer, glass of wine, or 2-4-1 cocktail can cause obsessive behavior in people who do not currently have an eating disorder.

On the day of the leak of the announcement campaigner #DumpTheScales Hope Virgo took to Twitter to highlight that 25 percent of people who count calories will develop an eating disorder.

She wrote, “When will people learn that calorie counting is so inaccurate, activating and extremely harmful.

“25 percent of people who count calories will have an eating disorder, so they’re not sure what they’re trying to achieve here.”

There is no doubt that the government’s plan would be effective in reducing binge drinking and the health problems that may ensue.

If people are constantly reminded that a pint of beer equals 182 calories from a slice of pizza or a glass of wine is the same as 130 calories from a bag of chips, they are sure to think twice.

I’ve seen some friends use calorie counting apps to remind themselves of the calorie content of alcohol in the past.

They would soon say no to a trip to the pub if offered it because of the social pressure to say yes to a drink and the calories that come with it.

That paranoia soon overtook their lives.



If the government really wants to combat obesity, it can be done better by investing in making an active lifestyle more accessible.

Part of that changes the conversation about what health is.

I remember being taught in school about “good” foods and “bad” foods.

That’s not a healthy way to eat, and neither is calorie counting.

It’s about finding balance and moderation – it’s great for eating a salad, but it’s also great for treating yourself to a pastry from that fancy coffee shop down the road.

How to balance those serotonin-boosting treats isn’t saying no to a pint with friends as a result of reading the calorie count. It is by staying active.

That’s difficult for many, and motivating the nation to keep fit is a tough nut for the government to crack – clearly, it’s much easier to hit a number on a beer tap.

Fortunately, the government has momentum to build on.

Despite being locked in during the lockdown, the country made the most of its free time – during the first lockdown last year, Nuffield Health noted that 76 percent of Britons were forced to take up some new form of exercise, 81 of whom percent were determined to keep going.

The government would do better to invest money in local running clubs and walking groups so that they can organize and expand outreach programs to meet this new interest.

Keeping green spaces open is also a must. According to the London Green Space Commission, the population of London has grown 11.2 percent in the last decade, while spending on green space has decreased by more than 30 percent – how can people exercise when this space isn’t there? That is also a national trend

Another element is how sports are taught in schools.

I was lucky to come from a sporty family and I never thought twice about participating when I was younger.

I know a lot of my friends weren’t that inclined and decided that sports just wasn’t for them because the competitive environment wasn’t attractive.

In 2014, Sport England found that only 15 percent of school children have a ‘positive’ attitude towards sports.

From an early age, school children should be taught that fitness activities, from yoga to hockey and table tennis to walking, are not only suitable for those who are competitive enough to make the school teams.

Countering that trend would have lasting benefits for people’s lives.

It’s these bigger shifts that will solve the country’s obesity crisis, not a number on the drinks chart.