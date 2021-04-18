Cricket SA Members Council Commits to Ministry of Sports Clash After MoI’s Voting Failed





Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa’s Council of Members voted against amendments to the Memorandum of Incorporation that would have allowed the establishment of a majority independent council for CSA.

A vote of 75 percent would be required from the 14 affiliates to implement the changes.

Six unions voted in favor of the amendments, five voted against and three abstained. Cricket South Africa’s Members’ Council has resumed its collision course with the Department of Sports after failing to pass the required Memorandum of Incorporation (MoI) changes that would allow for the nomination of the independent majority board. During a special general meeting that took place virtually and which also involved the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, the chairman of the South African Sports Federation and the Olympic Committee (Sascoc) Barry Hendricks, the 14 provincial presidents and the interim administration were, the Members Council could not get to the required 75 percent for the MoI to change. The 75 percent would have needed 11 of the 14 associate members to vote on the amendment and that did not happen. Instead, six unions voted in favor of the amendments in the secret ballot, five voted against the amendments and three abstained. Even if the three abstentions had voted in favor of the amendment, it would have taken two different votes than those opposed to the amendments to change the MoI. The inability of the members council to reach agreement on the MoI amendments means it clashes with Mthethwa. Mthethwa, who mandated the interim administration, whose extension by two months has expired, could be forced to change course. According to the National Sports and Recreation Act of 1998, Mthethwa can intervene in “any dispute, alleged mismanagement, or other related matter that is likely to bring a sport into disrepute.” Saturday’s event, which was not the first time the Members’ Council had not agreed to facilitate the election of the independent majority board, raises questions about how CSA will proceed with hosting an annual general meeting. Sport24 made attempts to get comment from Mthethwa, but his phone went unanswered.

