Johnson Clinches Men’s Tennis Quarter-Final Defeat of UNF

Next game: at Lipscomb 4/23/2021 | half past eleven

FORT MYERS, Fla. Behind a thrilling victory in singles of three sets of red-shirt freshmen Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF), beat the top-ranked FGCU men’s tennis team (7-5) No. 4S UNF (6-13) 4-3 on Saturday night at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

With the quarter-finals won, the Eagles will now advance to an ASUN Semi-Final match against No. 2N Lipscomb on Friday, April 23 at the UNF Tennis Complex. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1N Liberty will compete against No. 3S Kennesaw State. This post-season FGCU is on the hunt for its fourth tournament crown since 2015. For more information about the ASUN Men’s Tennis Championship, click here

“Today UNF was ready to play,” said head coach CJ Weber said. “They took it early, but wow, I was impressed with how resilient our team was today. It was great to see the guys react like that with our backs to the wall. We never stopped believing in ourselves. and our toughness came through. in the end. I’m so proud of this bunch of guys and I really hope we can learn from this match to play better tennis next weekend. It was very impressive for Magnus to continue at such a moment. in his first year as an eagle. Felipe and Juan led the team with their energy throughout the game and Guglielmo beat a very tough opponent when we needed him again. I’m really looking forward to next weekend. “

The match was a struggle from the start, as doubles were decided by the last court. The redshirt junior duo Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia / Colegio Lujan) and senior redshirt Felipe Ramirez (Armenia, Colombia / Florida Virtual School) started with a 6-3 win over the second court before UNF responded with a 6-3 result on itself on court three. The Osprey duo of Jorge Nunez and Federico Nani then took home the early run with a 7-5 victory over first place, giving the team a 1-0 lead.

UNF maintained the momentum through the singles start, taking back-to-back wins in third and fifth places to extend their lead to 3-0. With the Ospreys about to record the match, Ramirez took a 7-5, 6-4 victory on track No. 4 to stop the UNF fight.

The Eagles continued to scrape away the lead from the Ospreys as Montes and freshman Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy / International School of Florence) came through for the team with wins in second and sixth place respectively. Both Montes and Stefanacci took down their opponents in three sets to help FGCU put the score at 3-3.

The Green & Blue’s three unanswered wins left the match to be decided by the upper court, which included a battle between Johnson and Dominik Barton. The two faced each other twice this season, with Barton winning the first (7-6, 6-3) and Johnson the second (6-2, 6-2).

For the first time this season, singles went between the enemies in three sets, as Johnson got a 6-2 result in the first before dropping the second, 3-6. With the Eagles’ postseason at stake, he took a 6-4 victory to propel the team to the final 4-3 margin and keep the team alive.

The Eagles will now turn their attention to the upcoming game against Lipscomb. FGCU has a 10-3 all-time lead over the Bisons and has not lost to the team since 2012. The teams have faced each other only once before during the postseason, with the Eagles taking a 4-2 No. 6 Lipscomb victory in the 2017 ASUN Tennis Championship.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for a full account of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs delivered straight to your inbox by going to www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

Results

Singles competition

1. # 67 JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) beats. Dominik Barton (UNF-M) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

2. MONTES, Juan (FGCU) def. Nilo Duarte (UNF-M) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

3. Patrick Kotan (UNF-M) def. WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 6-0, 6-3

4. RAMIREZ, Felipe (FGCU) def. Matt Carroll (UNF-M) 7-5, 6-4

5. Rodrigo Crespo (UNF-M) def. CONCA, Alessandro (FGCU) 6-3, 6-4

6. STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) def. Jorge Nunez (UNF-M) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

Order of arrival: 3, 5, 4, 2, 6, 1

Doubles competition

1. Jorge Nunez / Federico Nani (UNF-M) defeats. JOHNSON, Magnus / DAMM, Max (FGCU) 7-5

2. MONTES, Juan / RAMIREZ, Felipe (FGCU) def. Rodrigo Crespo / Dominik Barton (UNF-M) 6-3

3. Defeated Matt Carroll / Nilo Duarte (UNF-M). ONCINS, Eric / WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 6-3

Order of arrival: 2, 3, 1

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year CJ Weber who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber has a 103-86 (.541) overall record and a 43-19 (.672) record in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national rankings, an unbeaten streak of 14 games and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament – the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the regular season and 2019 tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award, leading the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAMto achieve our latest goal – a $ 10 million campaign to meet the needs of student athletes for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental expansion and improvement of facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpromise your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April for the benefit of the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCUAthletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 85 regular conference seasons and tournament titles in just 13+ seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just nine seasons of DI postseason participation, the Eagles have competed a total of 40 teams or individuals in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top 25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 21, 2020-21), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018 ) as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a department best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 appearing nationally, for various Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles held an ASUN and Florida state’s top seven teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic advancement in their sport. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall of 2020 semester, outperforming the general university student population for 23 consecutive semesters. A new milestone was reached each in the Fall, Spring 2020, and Fall 2020 semesters, as all 15 programs achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award, presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

–FGCUATHLETICS.COM–