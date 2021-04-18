“This is something bigger than hockey”

Penguins to the front Jared McCann was one of those players, expressing his support for the LGBTQ + community in a few powerful words.

Before the Penguins and the Sabers hosted the NHL’s first-ever joint Pride Game on Saturday at KeyBank Center, a party video featuring players from both teams aired both in the arena and on the NBC national broadcast.

“I think who you love or how you identify doesn’t change who you are as a person,” McCann said. “We want to serve as allies and help create trust and comfort for all.”

A short while later, McCann opened the scoring in the first period in an eventual 3-2 win in Pittsburgh.

“It’s great to see Jared McCann talked about these issues above, and then hit the bull’s-eye on Dustin Tokarski’s path, ” said Adam Knoerzer, who co-founded the Pittsburgh Tigers in 2011 as an LGBTQ + friendly team, and attended the match. ‘for both (laughs). It means a lot. “

Tweet from @penguins: We’re all on the same team when it comes to inclusion. Respect and acceptance are central to hockey, and today we join forces with the @BuffaloSabres to bring our cities together to celebrate LGBTQ + communities. Everyone is welcome. pic.twitter.com/Z32bEZNYAI

For Knoerzer, it felt like a kind of paradigm shift today, where it was a complete joint effort between the two organizations to promote teamwork, inclusion, respect and acceptance in hockey.

From the players to the front office workers, the Penguins and the Sabers worked together on every initiative every step of the way (which you can find here) to raise awareness and raise money for LGBTQ + communities.

“It was great to see both teams working together and the sportiness on all sides to bring this to light,” said Knoerzer.

No matter how many times they compete on the ice – and today’s match was certainly a back-and-forth affair – this event has shown that they are all united when it comes to fighting inequality.

“This is slightly bigger than hockey,” said the Penguins winger Bryan Rust said. “Hockey is not the end, be everything. With things like this I think we should come together. Whether we are teammates or not, we are all human and we all fight for the same thing.”

And penguins to the front Jason Zucker who designed a special Pride hat for his Give16 campaign, believes more teams will follow suit and adopt a similar model for future Pride Games.

“It just goes to show that we can come together for a common purpose and try to make sure we shine a light on something that needs to be talked about and brought up in multiple conversations,” said Zucker. “I know it’s something that has come up and discussed in our locker room, and I think it should stay that way in our room and in all the locker rooms in the league.”

With the concise schedule and limited capabilities, the Penguins and the Sabers saw themselves this afternoon as an opportunity to unite their teams to showcase this event through the national TV broadcast. It ended up being something bigger than anyone could have hoped for, and having a bigger platform to make positive changes was something the players appreciated.

“I think for myself that being able to use my platform as a professional athlete and as a Pittsburgh Penguin – not just in the city but hopefully across the country – to make my voice heard is special,” said Rust. “Whether it reaches one person or a thousand people, if it can help someone, that’s the goal.”

Rust and the rest of the players from both teams took to the ice for warm-ups wearing commemorative jerseys bearing the Progress Pride flag and using pucks with a strikingly colorful design with rainbow tape sticks.

“Even just us in the stands, we were like, wow – we saw both teams with rainbow numbers on their jerseys and things like that – it just didn’t happen before,” Knoerzer said. “Small, symbolic gestures let people like us, who are sometimes a little shy or maybe hide behind the scenes, know that we are being seen, that we are there, it’s okay.”

They will be among the items featured in a seven-day online auction that ends on April 24 at noon. It is co-hosted by the Penguins and the Sabers, the proceeds of which benefit LGBTQ + nonprofits in both communities.

Pittsburgh fundraising benefits the Tigers and the You Can Play project, which was founded by Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke and his son Patrick in honor of the late Brendan Burke.

Brendan, Brian’s son and Patrick’s brother, was tragically killed in a car accident in 2010 after becoming one of the first people closely associated with the NHL and coming out as gay. So in 2012, Brian and Patrick helped launch the You Can Play project with the goal of ensuring safety and inclusion for everyone involved in sports, including LGBTQ + athletes, coaches and fans.

“For the LGBTQ + community, you are welcome to our building, you are welcome to our teams, you are more than welcome to come and watch our games,” said Burke. “The message is much broader than sports. We don’t care who you go home with, we don’t care what church you go to, we don’t care what color you are. If you can play and help our team win, you can play. “

That is a message that is incredibly important to Knoerzer, as the goal of the Tigers is to create an open and supportive environment for everyone who loves hockey.

He went to the game with his husband and founding member of the Tigers, Mike Marsico, along with a few of their teammates. There are many moments that Knoerzer will remember from today, but one that stands out is something he saw in the hall: a father with his young daughter, all decked out in Rainbow Pride gear.

‘She was super excited to be there, waving her flag, and he’s just walking her down the hall,’ said Knoezer. “You know, that’s what this is about. It’s one of those things where you see this is learned behavior, and it’s so nice to see that there are people who are not only supportive, but also people who are here. “Being excited about it. Talking to other people in the hall about it. It was just super cool to see all that stuff coming together.”