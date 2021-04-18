Lewis is extremely proud of the achievements of table tennis teams in Argentina





Guyana’s senior table tennis team COACH Idi Lewis said yesterday that he was extremely proud of the side, which ended their campaign at the Latin American Singles and Mixed Doubles Qualification tournament in Rosario, Argentina yesterday. After falling short in singles, Guyana was hoping to qualify for this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, based on the mixed doubles of Shemar Britton and Chelsea Edghill, but they couldn’t get past their round of 16 duel. In that game yesterday morning, the former Caribbean U-21 champion was defeated in singles by the Ecuadorian pair Alberto Mino and Nathaly Paredes. The game was close, but Mino and Paredes took the lead 11-9, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9. In general, the national players (including Joel Alleyne and Natalie Cummings) have all proven their power, but they came up against good opponents. Britton showed fight in the knockout round of 32, but failed to advance. Edghill, who plays for the Lourosa Table Tennis Club in Portugal, recorded Guyana’s lone victory when she shot in 4-1 (11-8, 11-7, 17-15, 7-11, 11-5) past Paraguayan Leyla Gomez the round of 32 (knockout two). Edghill also looked solid in her round of 16 clash against Guatemalan Mabelyn Enrique and even stormed to a fierce 11-2 win in the second set, but her opponent was experienced and in control and she made the necessary adjustments where necessary. 2 in favor of the Central American. EXTREMELY PROUD According to the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Lewis said the team, which will fly out of Argentina today, represented Guyana well. I am extremely proud of my team’s achievements. They did extremely well under the circumstances. With the exception of Chelsea, who play professionally in Portugal, the other members have not seen international competition in two years due to COVID-19 and other reasons and we were still able to compete with seasoned professionals with access to all the necessary resources from their private and public sectors. Lewis, a former player, himself commented that with the right support, Guyana could excel internationally. What is consistently clear from assignments like these is that we are skilled at it. Imagine what is possible with the level of support and awareness that the other countries have available. Lewis also thanked the Guyana Olympic Association, GTTA and its proactive president Godfrey Munroe, who he said went beyond representing Guyana in these trials.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos