Grizzlies vs. Bucks – Game Recap – April 17, 2021





MILWAUKEE – Grayson Allen shot 7 out of 10 from a 3-point range, scoring 26 points to lead six Grizzlies in double digits when Memphis beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-115 on Saturday. Memphis has kicked off its longest road trip in two decades by winning consecutive nights. The Grizzlies began their seven-game swing away on Friday with a 126-115 victory in Chicago. This marks the first time the Grizzlies have played a whopping seven games in a row since the franchise moved to Memphis for the 2001-2002 season. The Vancouver Grizzlies had an eight-game trip in March 2001. Memphis took the lead for Good Saturday on Saturday with 5:02 in the first quarter during a 10-0 run with six runs by Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies broke the Bucks’ three-game winning streak by shooting 54.8% (51 of 93) off the floor. Dillon Brooks had 21 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies also got 17 from Jonas Valanciunas, 16 from Bane, 15 from Xavier Tillman and 13 from Ja Morant. Kyle Anderson had eight points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee. The Grizzlies had a 69-59 lead at half time, and their 69 points in the first half were just two short of their highest scoring total in any half of this season. Memphis led in the third quarter with a whopping 17. Milwaukee rallied early in the fourth and narrowed Memphis’s lead to 100-93 when Antetokounmpo made the first of two free throws with 10:53 left. But Antetokounmpo missed his second free throw and the Grizzlies scored eight of the next nine to get the lead back to 14. The Grizzlies were at least nine hours ahead the rest of the way. Bryn Forbes had 19 points for the Bucks. Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday added 17 each. Khris Middleton had 16 points and 10 assists. TIP-INS Grizzlies: This was Grizzlies’ first appearance in Milwaukee since November 14, 2018. The Grizzlies defeated Milwaukee 116-113 that night to become the first team to beat the Bucks in Fiserv Forum. … Brandon Clarke missed a second game in a row with a sore right hip. The Grizzlies also missed DeAnthony Melton (sore left leg) and Justise Winslow (sore right thigh). Winslow last played on March 27 and Melton last played on April 4. … Killian Tillie went to the locker room early in the second quarter with a cut on his mouth, but eventually returned to the game. Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo missed a second game in a row due to a sprained right toe. Bryn Forbes replaced him in the starting line-up. … The Bucks were home for the second time in the last 11 games. They went 3-3 on a six-game trip and returned home on April 9 to lose to Charlotte and then won three straights on the road. NEXT ONE Grizzlies: In Denver on Monday in their third game of their trip. The Grizzlies lost 103-102 at home to the Nuggets on March 12. Bucks: Host Phoenix on Mondays. The Bucks lost 125-124 at Phoenix on February 10 when Antetokounmpo scored 47 runs but missed a 20-footer at the buzzer. Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee







