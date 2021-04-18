MI vs SRH 9th T20 Match Live Cricket Score, Indian Premier League 2021





MUMBAI INDIANS VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD 9TH T20 LIVE CRICKET SCORE, MI VS SRH 9TH T20 LIVE UPDATE OF INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2021 The 9th T20 game of the Indian Premier League 2021 kicks off Saturday April 17, 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, starting at 7:00 PM PST. The two teams have faced each other 16 times in IPL T20 so far, with both teams having a win / loss record of 08-08. Head-to-head encounters Games played 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 9th T20 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI 9th match, IPL 2021

Toss: Mumbai Indians won the toss and choose to hit ME 150/5 (20 OVERS) SRH 137/10 (19.4 OVERS) Dates April 17, 2021 Matching Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 9th T20 Event location Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Time 7:00 pm PST, 2:00 pm GMT, 7:30 pm LOCAL Tournament Indian Premier League 2021 Go to the head

Matches 16, SRH Won 08, MI Won 08 Prediction

Mumbai Indians the Favorite to Win Toss Mumbai Indians won the toss and choose to hit MI Play XI Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult SRH Play XI David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed Result Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs Mumbai Indians Squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaadhav, Kedar Jadhav, Kedar Jadhav , Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

