JT Tuimoloau, the nations number 1 overall football prospect, visits Oregon Ducks





College football is starting to return to normal this spring with fans attending for spring games and scrimmages. The same can be said of recruitment, as the NCAA will allow first-time student athletes to make official and unofficial campus visits (and have face-to-face contact with coaches) from June 1. But potential clients can still visit campuses and see things from afar, as Oregon Ducks fans were widely reminded on Saturday. During Oregon’s scrimmage consensus five-star defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau, the nations number 1 overall lookout in the class of 2021, shared short Instagram Story videos of his practice from Autzen Stadium, publicly confirming he was on campus: Hailing from Eastside Catholic High School (Sammamish, Washington), the six-foot defensive lineman has a top five in Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Washington, but remains unsigned. It represents the country’s largest prize in the 2021 and class carries the projection of a future NFL first round draft pick Powerful, athletic and agile, with room to add significant weight at a higher level. Stands on the brim, blends down by hand while standing up as well. Elite pass rusher, who can mix a variety of movements with pure power to throw off his blockers. Can fall in cover against running backs, receivers and tight ends and has the athletic qualities and ball skills to be a force in cover. Even played safety. Could be a top performer if he focused on attack, with natural pass catching skills, the ability to track and mark the ball and run after the catch. Also a high-major basketball player, averaging nearly a double doubles in the preparatory career. As he continues to add weight and power, figures will be among the next-level elite pass rushers. Projects with an immediate impact Power 5 starter and a top ten overall design choice. Tuimoloau has not been able to make official visits due to COVID-19 restrictions and, according to 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman, he has never deviated from the desire to wait until he undertook his travels to get a to make a decision. Last week, the Washington Huskies organized Tuimoloau for trainingAnd it was Oregon’s turn on Saturday. Expect the West Coast star to attend each of his last five schools at least once before he decides. In other words, it is very unlikely that a pledge will come until at least mid-June. Still, the trip to Eugene will certainly raise some eyebrows. Tuimoloau remains in play for Oregon. Can the Ducks Get the Recruitment Gain? – Andrew Nemec | [email protected] | @AndrewNemec







