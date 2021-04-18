Men’s tennis remains dominant Big West game with wins over UCSD and UCSB





Cal Poly Mens Tennis continued to dominate the Big West with a 4-0 sweep of UC San Diego on Thursday, April 15 and a 4-3 win over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, April 17. The Mustangs extended their winning streak to eight games and boast a perfect 5-0 record in Big West play with an overall record of 12-7. UC San Diego Cal Poly continued their dominant Big West game with a 4-0 sweep of UC San Diego on Thursday at the Northview Tennis Courts in San Diego. The Mustangs started the day by going unbeaten in the doubles, led by the redshirt senior duo Antoine Noel and redshirt junior Andrew Whitehouse, next to the pair’s junior redshirt Alex Stater and redshirt sophomore Gary Vardanyan Noel and Whitehouse got their game out of hand and won 6-1. Meanwhile, Stater and Vardanyan got things on their side with a 6-2 win over the Tritons. For Stater and Vardanyan, that victory gave them six consecutive double wins. Meanwhile, Noel and Whitehouse hit a win streak of three as partners. After dominating doubles, the Mustangs kept rolling and emerging victorious in each completed singles event. Redshirt freshmen Joe Leather brought in the first win in singles for Cal Poly, beating his opponent 6-2 in the first set and 6-1 in the second set. Freshmen Noah Berry continued the win streak for the Mustangs, winning his match in consecutive sets and winning 6-2 in both. To close the sweep for Cal Poly, freshman red shirt Fernando Fonseca won in consecutive sets 7-6 and 6-2. UC Santa Barbara The Mustangs took a nice 4-3 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in Santa Barbara. Cal Poly got off to a rough start, losing the first two double games of the day. However, the Stater and Vardanyan duo managed to get the Mustangs onto the board by default with a win, as the Gauchos didn’t have a double tandem to compete against them. Despite the slow start, Cal Poly took over in singles. The Mustangs won four of the six matchups, one of which was standard. After Vardanyans took the standard win, Stater won his matchup in straight sets, winning 6-1 and 6-3. Berry also secured his win in two consecutive sets, winning 6-2 in each of these sets. The final Mustang victory came from Fonseca, who defeated his opponent in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-2. Cal Poly will return home for the final game of the season for the Big West Conference Tournament on Sunday, April 18 against UC Riverside at the Mustang Tennis Complex.







