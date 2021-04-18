INFRASTRUCTURE: THE GROUND UNDER THEIR FEET – Newspaper

Meet the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) players, who get most of their training running around looking for a place to train or compete. Take a look at the places they eventually find, and that even after paying for the locations themselves, even though they may not even get an allowance.

The situation for the local sportsmen and women in the province was not much to write home about, and it is getting worse due to the lack of grounds and other sports facilities. Their pockets only allow them to use rough, uneven pitches and thus aspiring players, KP’s emerging sports talent, are exploited by local landowners. They have little choice when looking for grounds for inter-school, college or varsity tournaments amid a lack of government-sponsored patronage and an ever-shrinking space for sporting activities.

In Peshawar, like the rest of KP, there are dozens of such fields or makeshift facilities used for organizing sports activities. The going rate for renting a place is 3,000 rupees per team. During the winters, these fields host about three matches from early morning to late at night, raising the leaser 18,000 rupees per day. In the summer, this turnover can be doubled by the longer days.

Whether in Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi or Nowshera, the local landowners have turned this practice into a lucrative business and they don’t even use the money they earn for any kind of renovation or maintenance on the grounds used for sports activities.

Female KP players, already juggling social and cultural taboos, are hardest hit by the lack of facilities. There is not a single cricket ground for girls to use, not even in a city like Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the renovation of sports venues such as Arbab Niaz Stadium and Hayatabad Sports Complex has not been completed, despite the passage of five years. This is also one of the main reasons behind the use of the open fields.

Of the 12 coaching academies in Peshawar, only Arbab Niaz Stadium and Hayatabad Sports Complex can provide facilities for squash, badminton, track and field, table tennis and tennis for women.

While the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government brags about grand plans for the improvement of sports, most aspiring players in the province have to make their own makeshift arrangements for venues to train and play.

Squash star Noorena Shams, a resident of Dir, shares her story and says she started her sports career with cycling, in a village where even boys were not allowed to participate in sports activities. But my father and brothers were very helpful, and when our family moved to Peshawar, I secretly went to a cricket academy at the Islamia Collegiate School for little boys, she says. She played there with little boys in the guise of a boy for a year before her interests took another turn.

Noorena switched to squash and stayed with the sport even after a tough fight and tough training, allowing her to participate in cycling, squash, cricket and track and field competitions.

While shedding light on the issues facing female players in KP, she says she came of her own accord because the environment was such that it could take decades to improve. The lack of opportunity, along with financial constraints and cultural taboos, can make any girl insecure, she stresses.

Ali Hoti, a sports expert and the director of sports at Islamia College University, argues that the players in KP remain in a quagmire of trouble. But despite the strange situation, this province produces players of national and international standards. Yet they all have a wish list when it comes to amenities. You can’t overlook basic needs, he says.

Our players are almost on their own. They do everything they can to participate in sports activities. But players who play cricket on the rugged, open fields are mentally programmed to play only twenty to twenty matches, so this raw talent would end up without spirit and stamina for test matches. In a way, we are losing potential playing talent. The situation of female players is also not good, he says.

Hoti regrets that the KP sports scenario is far from changing for the better. The sports academies are devoid of sports therapists and doctors. And since these academies do not have their own grounds or sports facilities, along with the many private educational institutions with aspiring players, athletes have no choice but to unleash their sports energy on the rugged and uneven pitches available to them for rent.

Mohammad Wasim Khan, a sports trainer, says he is aware of some public universities that sublet their playgrounds to private players or teams at a higher rate than the open fields are rented for. Hoti says Islamia College University allows players from other institutions, even Afghan refugee players, to host tournaments on their premises.

Meanwhile, KP Sports Director General Asfandyar Khan Khattak says his government has plans to set up 1,000 sports facilities across the province, although he admits it could take another five years. Some 204 of the planned 1,000 facilities have already been approved and, he says, the state of the art sports gyms for women athletes are also being built in all nine divisions of the province.

He adds that the said sports facilities are accessible to both girls and boys. According to instructions from KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Arbab Niaz Stadium and Hayatabad Sports Complex were to be fully operational by the end of June. After completion of the renovation works, we would also see Pakistan Super League matches there, he says.

DG Sport also said they recently launched a talent show involving 1,500 players from 35 districts of the province, 200 of whom were selected for national championships and 161 of them, who had shown outstanding performances, received support. packages by the prime minister.

The budget for strengthening and capacity building of players and coaches and sports trainers has now been increased from a few hundred million to 21 billion rupees, he says. Consultancy has also been awarded for the creation of the very first sports city in Peshawars Regi Lalma Model Town.

He also says a health panel consisting of a physician, psychiatrist, nutritionist and physical therapist has been hired in conjunction with the provincial health department. KP’s Sports and Tourism Department has rolled out a comprehensive plan to address the maximum issues facing our young players, knowing there is no shortage of talent here, he assures.

KP’s budding young players can only hope these words aren’t just distant promises. For now, however, they have to contend with rocky, uneven terrains and their rent-seeking landlords.

The writer tweets @ Jeroenbakker

Published in Dawn, EOS, April 18, 2021