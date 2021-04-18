SDSU claims Dakota Marker, MVFC Title





FARGO, ND (SDSU) South Dakota State scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to reclaim the Dakota Marker and also secured the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s automatic bid for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a 27-17 victory over North Dakota State Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome. The fourth-placed Jackrabbits improved to 5-1 overall and in the MVFC, and will appear in the FCS playoffs for the ninth consecutive time. Seedings and pairings will be announced on ESPNU Sunday at 10:30 am Central Time. NDSU, second in the Stats Perform media poll and third by the FCS coaches, dropped to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVFC. Tied at 17 entering the fourth quarter, SDSU took the lead on a 24-yard field goal for good Cole Frahm with 7 minutes and 55 seconds remaining. Frahm’s second field goal of the game covered a 16-play, 70-yard drive that took more than nine minutes. The Bizon picked one up first on their next ride, but had to kick for the fifth and final time. With SDSU taking over on its own 29, freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski rolled out before the proper hash was cut for a 55-yard gain for the NDSU 16. Play three times later, fellow freshmen Isaiah Davis took paydirt from 5 yards with 2:50 to play to seal victory. NDSU’s latest comeback bid ended with an interception through Michael Griffin II in the last minute for what was the only turnover in the game. SDSU never lagged behind, opening the score on the second run of the game when Gronowski made contact with a tight end Blake Kunz over the middle for a touchdown of 25 yards. The two teams exchanged field goals for the only other score of the first half when SDSU took a 10-3 lead at the break. Defending champion Bison rallied behind quarterback Cam Miller in the third quarter, who scored on runs of 13 and 2 yards to even out the game. In between, Jackrabbit All-America runs back Pierre Strong, Jr. , SDSU gave a short-lived 17-10 lead on a 53-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Strong carried 11 times for 95 yards as the Jackrabbits had a 305-97 rush advantage for the game. Gronowski finished with a game-high 126 yards on 16 carriers and completed 10-of-14 passes for 149 yards. Davis added 84 yards to 16 carries. The Jackrabbit running back tandem also led the team in receiving, with Strong catching four balls for 50 yards and Davis adding 36 yards to three receptions. For NDSU, Hunter Luepke achieved 43 yards on 14 carries, with Miller 38 yards on 15 tries. Miller finished the afternoon 9-of-16 passing for 149 yards. Adam Bock registered a career-high 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. Preston Tetzlaff contributed seven stops. James Kaczor made a team-high 10 tackles for North Dakota State.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos