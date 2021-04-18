Sports
Lyon hopes for winter gains after summer pain
An exhausted Nathan Lyon says a focus on developing his white ball skills over the winter can also help him become a better Test bowler, though he calls Allan Border’s off-spinner to himself during the winter. winter to reinvent, made light.
Lyon’s summer marathon, in which he threw nearly 100 more overs than anyone else in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, in addition to playing every test match against India, ended in disappointment when NSW was defeated by Queensland in the Shield final.
Despite being named the Shield Player of the Season after finishing with 42 wickets at 25.97, the 33-year-old is eager to improve after admitting he fell short of his own expectations in the Australian Test defeat against India.
After India’s batters braved Lyon and Australia’s bowlers on the final day of the third and fourth Tests of their memorable series win, the off-spinner and his Blues teammates were no match for Marnus Labuschagne in the Shield final this week when the Queenslander hit for more. then nine o’clock.
It led to Border suggesting that the off spinner should add more variety to its arsenal.
“He’s been incredibly successful … but I think it’s almost time to reinvent a little bit,” Border had told Fox Cricket.
“We know he’s bowling his stick ball and it’s fantastic, but I think he just needs that ball that slides straight or something else, some variety in his bowling.
“I think there are certain surfaces that he just needs a little more variety instead of waiting for people to make a mistake.”
Lyon called Border’s comments after receiving his Player of the Season award on Sunday, joking that he could start practicing the orthodox spin with the left arm during the off-season.
But after dining this week with first-time state coach Darren Berry, where they look back on his whirlwind foray into first-class and test cricket a decade ago, Lyon remains adamant about the stock off-break that helped him hit 399 test wickets. his greatest weapon.
But he also suggested that his quest to develop himself as a limited-overs bowler and compete for a spot at two T20 World Cups over the next two years could also improve him as a long-form player.
“I didn’t have the test summer I wanted, if I’m honest,” he said after Queensland’s innings and 33-run win. “I have had a lot of time to think about what I personally want to get better at.
“I am passionate about believing in your best ball for a long time and then you create chances (that way).
“But the development of white ball cricket around the world – I still want to raise my hand for World Cups in the shorter formats.
“I think I should expand my play in the white ball arena.
“In Test (s), I think you still need to check your consistency with your stock ball and bowl your best ball over and over again. But who knows, those variations in the short forms could turn into red-ball (cricket).”
Lyon’s unusual rise from Adelaide Oval trustee to Test cricket within the space of less than a year in 2010 and 2011 was such that he has never spent a full pre-season at home, and will remain so if he wins the selection for the scheduled Australian white-balls tours later this year.
In the coming weeks, however, he will finally get some rest after throwing 645.3 overs for state and country in a season that, for Australia’s leading players, effectively kicked off in July with a limited-overs tour to England.
And that finally ended on the third weekend in April, the last-ever end of an Australian domestic season.
“I am absolutely exhausted,” he admitted.
“It has been a long summer, a long cricket season that started in the bubbles in England in July, but it was a very enjoyable one and one that I am very proud of.
“Marnus and I are the first guys since 1975 to have played all Tests and all Shield games (in the same season). That’s a nice little feather in our cap.”
Most overs bowling, 2020-21
Border-Gavaskar test series
Nathan Lyon – 187.0
Pat Cummins – 162.1
Josh Hazlewood – 144.4
Mitchell Starc – 137.0
Mohammed Siraj – 134.2
Marsh Sheffield Shield
Nathan Lyon – 412.3
Cameron Gannon – 315.5
Jackson Bird – 298.4
Jon Holland – 296.2.2016
Mitchell Swepson – 288.4
Marsh One-Day Cup
Tom Andrews – 48.0
Nathan Lyon – 46.0
Jackson Bird – 45.3
Wes Agar – 40.1
Pat Cummins – 36.0
