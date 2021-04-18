BOYS TENNIS: Wooster Dominates Orrville Invitational





Wooster hosted the Orrville Invitational and left nothing to chance when it came out to win three individual championships, finishing second in the other two. That amounted to a total of 13 points for the generals as it defeated Dover (9), the Red Riders (6) and Tallmadge (2). This was a really good day of tennis for all four teams, said Orrville coach Kent Smith. Wooster really came out and showed a good dose of depth throughout their line-up. Dover came in 9-0 this year, so we all knew they were going to be a formidable opponent. Wooster really showed a lot of spice in all their matches. Wooster coach Justin Crooks agreed. It’s just really exciting to compete and take a win over other teams in the area, Crooks said. I’m just super happy for the kids to win and end the week well. Ben Haven won Wooster a championship in third singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Orrvilles Kyle Zonar in his title match. There was Mark Wood working his way to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Red Riders Josh Rittgers in their title fight, while Jared Pennell and John Sibilia worked their way to a 6-1, 1-6, 11- 9 second doubles victory for the generals’ second championship. In second baseball, Francis Sim fell to Tornados Carter Zeedyk 6-1, 6-1 and the twins, Brock and Garrett Ranney lost 6-3, 6-4 in the first double play in a title fight. Ben was down early, just threw it out and discovered his opponent, Crooks said. Mark was very consistent, mixed it up and showed a lot of photos that he has developed over the past few months. Our second doubles team pulled it together and got the points when they needed them. The Red Riders were supported by two second places and two stops in third place. Vinny Chiafallo won 6-1, 6-1 in second singles and the team of Brady Ayers and Toby McAllister took a 6-3, 6-2 win in first doubles. Our kids really fought all day to stay there against Wooster and Dover, Smith said. I couldn’t be more happy with our improvement. We have a team with only one senior and no one else had played varsity tennis until this season.

