



Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby isn’t exactly Rodney Dangerfield, but sometimes Crosby can’t be downright disrespected, and we’re not talking Philadelphia Flyers fans. A few weeks ago, retired Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky, who seemed to take pleasure in hurting Crosby when the two got it down, despised Crosby’s presence on the ice and called him a whiner. Crosby took the main road and did not respond. Crosby has only won two Hart trophies despite nearly 15 years of dominance. In his 16th season, Crosby is once again in the top-10 of the NHL scores and has worn the Penguins as injuries crumpled the line-up, including a significant injury to Evgeni Malkin. On Saturday, NBC color analyst Pierre McGuire praised Crosby during the Penguins 3-2 win and chided his compadres on hockey. “This man’s career has been great, and not enough people show enough respect,” said McGuire during the first period of the broadcast. “He is the most respected player in our star power game. I really believe it. “ McGuire’s broadcast partner John Forslund, the Seattle Kraken play-by-play next season, also agreed. “You don’t want to say that being a superstar is taken for granted, but occasionally, but Sidney can do it because of the consistency and others that have emerged over time,” said Forsland. Crosby has captained three Stanley Cup winners, won two gold medals, including scoring the gold goal for Team Canada in 2010, winning the world championships, the junior world championships and a slew of individual honors. In 16 NHL seasons, Crosby has 1,313 points in 1,027 games after one assist on Saturday. But let’s get back to the trophies. Crosby has alone two Heart trophiesdespite being arguably a top-five player in NHL history. That seems like a low total. This season, Sidney Crosby has 50 points in 43 games, including 17 goals. He tied Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand for the top-scoring player in the East Division. The broadcasters also hinted Crosby’s Hart trophy bonafides for this season. We will not argue. In Crosby fashion, teammate Jared McCann scored a goal that made Crosby famous by firing the puck off the goalkeeper’s back from under the goal line.

