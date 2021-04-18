Douglas, Fraser unbeaten in national tests | Local sports





DERRON DOUGLAS and Chloe Fraser are expected to play undefeated to win the national Under-21 table tennis matches at Queens Park Cricket Club Indoor Racquet Center, Queens Park Oval, St Clair last weekend. Only three women were involved and Fraser, the 2019 under 11 and 13 national champion, defeated Imani Edwards-Taylor in five games for first place, after he also had to travel a distance to be victorious when they met last month for the Tobago Open title. Both players had previously beaten Derah Ramoutar in three consecutive games. Overwhelming favorite Douglas swept Joshua Maxwell, Abraham Francis and Nkosi Rouse aside three consecutive times, but had to go all the way against Javier King and Emanuel Chuniesingh, who ended up behind the field without a win. Maxwell would finish second and he beat Rouse and Chuniesingh in three, King in four and defeated Francis in five to do so. QPCC Parkites took the top three places as King Francis and Rouse moved up to third after all winning two of their five games. The Tobagonian had the best win-lose ratio (11 wins to 11 losses) of the three, while Rouse finished fourth (eight and nine) and Francis (eight and 11) in penultimate place. 17-year-old Douglas, who finished the 2019 season as the nation’s fifth-seeded player, led Parkites to the title in the inaugural Champions League last month. Selected male results: J. King bt N. Rouse 3-2, E Chuniesingh 3-0, lost 2-3 to Douglas, 1-3 to Maxwell, 2-3 to Francis. N Rouse bt A. Francis 3-0, E. Chuniesingh 3-0, lost 0-3 to Douglas, 0-3 to Maxwell, 2-3 to King. A Francis bt E Chuniesingh 3-0, J. King 3-2, lost 0-3 to Douglas, 2-3 to Maxwell and 0-3 to Rouse.







