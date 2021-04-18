Sports
More drama for the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series, this time starring Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts
Friday’s game was five hours long, 12 innings and 17 pitchers.
Saturday’s game came out to an inch.
That was pretty much the distance between Petco Park’s field grass and the baseball bulging out of Mookie Betts’ glove, just safe enough to place another exclamation point in an exciting game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.
It was the bottom of the ninth, there were two outs, the Dodgers were led by two, the Padres had two runners in scoring position and both teams navigated another April game with the nail-biting intensity of October. Betts, who played midfield for the injured Cody Bellinger, broke to the left, sprinted seven steps and launched himself towards Tommy Pham’s sinking line drive. If it falls, at least the game is a draw. Give Pham’s speed, maybe the Padres will win on a home run in the park.
Betts secured it on the heel of his glove and turned a game with a 10% catch chance in the Dodgers’ 2-0 win. He knelt on both knees, patted his chest three times, and roared at a crowd that had become mostly silent. Moments later, in an on-field interview with the Dodgers’ employment agency, Betts said he was “a little blacked out.”
Mookie Betts dives to end the game and secure the Dodgers’ victory over the Padres.
They have been series like that.
“It’s different,” said Padres starter Yu Darvish, who only ran one through seven dominant innings, through his interpreter. “I saw it yesterday too.”
Friday’s madness spilled over into Saturday’s classic pitching game between Darvish and Clayton Kershaw, which brought in just one run in the first eight innings – on a basesloaded walk by Kershaw, of all people – and ended with a brilliant defense, the antithesis of the carelessness of 24 hours earlier.
The Dodgers have won eight in a row, continue to lead the majors in the winning percentage, and have won 13 of their first 15 games for the second time in the last 100 years.
They’ve elevated themselves to match the intensity of a Padres team so noticeably eager to knock them off their pole atop the National League West, but they haven’t necessarily forced it. They’ve reassured their sick players, guarded against overuse of their relievers, and talked about this series with the faintness you’d expect from early-season baseball, even if the games didn’t feel like it.
“It’s April,” said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. “The thing about this club, and our team over the years, is we talk a lot about playing one game at a time and worrying about today and doing everything we can to win a game today and not worry. about what happened yesterday and not looking ahead to what’s coming tomorrow I think a lot of teams are talking about that, but this team is one of the best groups I’ve ever had to actually run that and not to grow big. “
Kershaw regularly played catch with Darvish during the last three months of the 2017 season, but he had never played with him until Saturday – you know, as a batter. He was retired on four pitches in his first at bat and then made it 2-2 in his second. It was the fifth inning, the bases were loaded with two outs, Darvish had removed three batters from an evolving perfect game – beginning one of the best sequences in Kershaw’s offensive career, a collection of four pitches that epitomized intensity and unpredictability . and sheer randomness of this burgeoning rivalry.
Slide across the plate, tipped incorrectly.
Cutter far low and away, tipped wrong.
Cutter up and down, conceived as a ball.
Cut away something, taken for a ball.
Kershaw walked – on a perfectly placed cutter that only traversed the extreme edges of the attack zone – to bring in a point, only the second time in a 14-year Major League career. Until Turner released a solo-homer in the top of the ninth, it was the lone run in the game. In the end it was also the difference.
“Just trying to be annoying,” Kershaw said of his approach. ‘I wouldn’t get rid of him, he’s got too good stuff. It just tries to be as difficult as possible. ‘
The previous half inning, Kershaw shouted to Jurickson Profar – “That’s a bulls — swing!” he barked – because he swung so late that he caught his bat on Austin Barnes’s glove and got first base after the catcher’s interference. Kershaw later complained that Profar “swung straight down and back,” adding that it was “not a big league swing.”
Two innings later, Trent Grisham was on second base, but didn’t read the defense behind him accurately and broke through the infield late on Manny Machado’s sharp grounder, only 30 yards away. The next batter, Wil Myers, hit a 106 mph grounder that went off the mound and ended up in Chris Taylor’s glove for a double play that ended the inning.
Kershaw, who contributed six scoreless frames and allowed no run in 18 consecutive innings, couldn’t help but smile as he walked back to the dugout.
Myers looked dumbfounded.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]