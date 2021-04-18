Cricket and rugby commentator Iain Gallaway dies at the age of 98

Rugby commentator Iain Gallaway has passed away at the age of 98. Above, pictured in 2016. Photo / PhotoSport

Cricket and rugby commentator Iain Gallaway, known as the voice of Carisbrook, has passed away at the age of 98

Gallaway provided rugby commentary for 26 years and cricket for 40 years, until he retired in 1992.

Gallaway was born in Dunedin in 1922 and attended Christ’s College and Otago University.

He started his working life as a cadet reporter with the Otago Daily Times and always said he really wanted to be a journalist, but after serving in World War II, he switched to law and became a prominent attorney. He was an officer in the Otago and New Zealand Law Societies.

He played three first-class games for Otago as a right-handed batsman and wicket-keeper from 1946 to 1948.

Cricket and rugby commentator Iain Gallaway was known as the voice of Carisbrook. Photo / PhotoSport

In 1953, he was short-term invited to become a sports broadcaster, where he began a 40-year career as a commentator, launching the voice that became synonymous with Dunedin’s Carisbrook grounds – or the House of Pain as it came to be known. .

He initially made his name as a commentary on cricket, but has also covered hundreds of rugby matches.

He said he had seen every test match in Carisbrook – except one – since 1930.

“I missed the 1999 one. I was President of New Zealand Cricket and I was proud of Lords in the President’s Box and watched New Zealand beat England for the first and only time.”

Iain Gallaway decided to hang up his microphone in 1992 after the Cricket World Cup, fearing that his poor eyesight would cause him to make wrong calls. His last comment ever in Carisbrook was the match between New Zealand and India as part of the World Cup match.

Related articles

He was devastated by the decision to close his beloved Carisbrook in 2010 in favor of a new Dunedin stadium. Carisbrook hosted his final rugby test on July 22, 2011.

“I first went there as a 7-year-old in 1930 when I saw my first game there. And I’ve lived on the ground and loved it, it’s my second home and to me. It’s a great tragedy we’re losing it.

“I love Carisbrook. I think it’s just the atmosphere and the fact that it was a multipurpose terrain. You used to have the New Zealand Highland Pipe Band championships in Carisbrook and that always touched my heart. It just has a great experience. tradition, ”he said.

Among his other positions, Gallaway was President of New Zealand Cricket for three years, was Chairman of the Broadcasting Standards Authority and a member of the Broadcasting Corporation.

He was also deeply involved with the Anglican Church and the Halberg Trust for Handicapped Children.

Gallaway’s services to sports and the community were recognized by an MBE in 1978 and a QSO in 1986 marked his services to the Anglican Church – he was Chancellor of the Diocese of Dunedin for 25 years.

In 1991 he received the Mobil Radio Award for his outstanding contributions to radio in New Zealand and in 1999 he received a Halberg Prize for his services to sports.

He is also an Official Patron of the Otago Cricket Association.

His autobiography Not A Cloud In The Sky was published in 1997.