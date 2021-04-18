PREP TENNIS: Chase and Reese Moreman Follow in Dad’s Footsteps at Etown | Sports in high school

Kevin Moreman made a name for himself as a standout high school tennis player during his college years at Elizabethtown High School. Moreman was a formidable opponent in the 4th region and conference game. He was a six-year varsity letter winner and a region singles champion during his undergrad years before going on to play for Transylvania University.
While Kevin hasn’t played high school tennis since the 1990s, you can still find the Moreman name on the Elizabethtowns roster. His son Hunt, a sophomore, and daughter Reese, an eighth grader, write their own chapters in their family history within the school tennis program.
After missing an entire season last year, the siblings are happy to be back on the track with their Panther and Lady Panther teammates.
It feels pretty good. Last year was pretty boring, Chase said. I was looking forward to my freshman season and I didn’t really get that, so it’s a nice change. It’s something to do.
While they still have a few years to go, both Moremans have shown that the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree when it comes to tennis skills.
From Friday, Chase is 8-1 of the season. Reeses’ record is 6-2.
Both players have shown that they have the skill and ability to win matches. At the same time, it never hurts to let their father give advice.
Kevin coached both Chase and Reese when they started playing, with Chase describing his father as his first coach when he started the sport around fifth grade. Although the siblings now have additional coaches and instructors, Kevin is still there to give them a helpful tip if needed.
Every time we play a match, we get clues afterwards of what we did right, what we did wrong from him, Reese said. He urges us to do well in the sport and he just teaches us how to do it right and act properly.
Both give credit to their father for helping them become the tennis players they are today. For Chase, his passion for the sport wouldn’t have grown to what it is today if his dad hadn’t got him on the track when he was younger.
I wasn’t interested at all until he forced me to play with him, Chase said. At first I was not happy, but I started to like it.
Being Moreman on the Elizabethtown tennis team has often resulted in people asking about their father. At this point, both have gotten used to hearing.
Everywhere we go, it’s Hey, your dads Kevin Moreman, right? Yes. Tennis team? Yes, Reese said, laughing.
At the same time, Chase and Reese have never felt extra pressure or expectations to make Kevins’ career come true.
For Chase, at least his father’s achievements are the goals he set for himself.
I plan to play college tennis like he did in three years. That’s the goal, Chase said. Winning conference, winning region, are goals too. All the things he did in high school.
Reese has similar ambitions in terms of region and conference titles, as well as a desire to play at the university level.
She added that sharing this bond with Kevin actually helps her and Chase succeed rather than pressure them to do so.
It helps us play well, Reese said. It helps us to want to play well while he is good and known.
