Gilbert’s Leighton Accardo joins the team’s ring of honor





In November 2019, the Arizona Coyotes signed the then 8-year-old Leighton Accardo to an honorary contract. Saturday afternoon she became a Coyote for eternity. In a short but emotion-filled pregame ceremony at the Gila River Arena, the Coyotes took up the young Leighton, who died last November after a long battle with cancer, in their ring of honor. Her youth hockey jersey number, 49, along with her last name adorned a white and lavender-colored sign that was unveiled next to Coyotes legend Jeremy Roenick's No. 97 in the main ring, high above the ice. Accardos' parents and siblings watched from a suite with tears in their eyes as the banner was unveiled, to a standing ovation from the Coyotes players on their couch and the fans in attendance. The Coyotes played a video tribute to Leighton filled with comments from her parents, Carly and Jeremy, former hockey and baseball coaches, friends and teammates, Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet, and players. The video showed footage of Leighton's happy childhood in Gilbert and an evening she spent with the team during a game at Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Coyotes wore white and lavender warm-up sweaters with the word Leighton stitched on the backs. It was a replica of the way she signed her contract. The message Skate Hard, Have Fun, Leighton's motivational words to the Coyotes before a competition, was stitched into a logo on the chest of the jerseys. "In the end it's just a hockey game for me," said Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet. "I'm happy for her family that we won over them." Coyotes defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who developed a close relationship with Leighton, was asked about the Ring of Honor induction on the Bally Sports Arizona broadcast between the first and second periods. At the time, the Coyotes were 2-0 behind. To be able to do that for her, she means a lot to this organization and to the guys in that room, Ekman-Larsson said. They would turn this around and take a big win for her and her family. The Coyotes turned things around in the second period by leveling the game at 2 with one goal on assist from Ekman-Larsson. They won the match 3-2. Leighton's legacy will also live on in a girls' hockey scholarship set up in her name.The team announced early in the third period that $ 100,000 had been raised for that scholarship fund. "Pretty emotional. I fought back tears. Leighton has inspired us in so many ways and it continues to be," said Coyotes goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper of the ceremony. "Also very happy to have the chance to celebrate her life and play for her. "As important as this game is, sometimes it's a little bit bigger than hockey. We just wanted to go out and make her proud," added Kuemper.







