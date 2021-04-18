I’ve let the world down with TKO loss to Jake Paul





MMA weekly Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Results: Paul stops Askren within two minutes Since Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Jr. has retired, has a boxing vs. MMA crossover fight attracted so much attention. Whether you love a fighter or not the fight itself, the celebrity boxing match between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren couldn’t be ignored. Results Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Nearly two minutes into the game, there was little to no action until Jake Paul put down a 1-2 combination that dropped Ben Askren and stopped the fight in the first round. That was it. No action. No build-up. Just two minutes and the fight was over. Paul was definitely the fighter who seemed to get in better shape in the fight. Askren, who typically fought 170 pounds in mixed martial arts, weighed a lot less than a meager 191 pounds. Paul, on the other hand, looked like he’d trained hard for a few hours before the fight. It showed even more in the ring. Askren, who said he probably got the biggest payday of his career against Paul, danced around the boxing ring without actually delivering a punch. But less than two minutes into the fight, Paul stabbed him with a jab and a straight line to the right, putting Askren on the canvas. He got up and tried to survive a count of eight, but the referee waved off the fight, while Triller Fight Club co-founder Snoop Dogg commented and shouted into the microphone, “Kill him, kill him.” Askren looked upset at the quick interruption at first. He later said he had told the referee that everything was fine, but the referee said no, you aren’t, and then waved off the fight. But that was the end of weeks of construction. The commentary was certainly a bit off from what is typically considered professional in the sports world, but again, Triller Fight Club is not your traditional martial arts presentation. Impartiality is not a requirement. “I thought I was okay, but that is [the referee’s] track, if that’s what he felt, that’s fine, “Askren said in his post-fight commentary, also indicating that he wasn’t overly surprised at the quick stop.” No, I’m going to take home about a million dollars in the bank and I’m going to do some wrestling coaching, “said Askren, adding that he had no intention of returning to martial arts.” I will not be back. I will not be in some sort of cage. Asked what the next move was for Paul, Snoop Dogg said he thought “the man in the pink shorts” would be next, and later confirmed that he meant Joe Fournier, a 9-0 boxer who stopped musician Reykon. earlier in the evening on Saturday’s boxing card, Paul said he was “going to do whatever he wanted” after beating Askren, before adding, “I don’t know what’s next for me. I’m just going to enjoy my life for a while. “After the fight, Snoop Dogg was in front of the camera, shouting a message to UFC President Dana White, repeatedly saying,” Dana White, where’s my money? Mike Tyson’s podcast appearance leading up to the fight that he would bet a million dollars that Askren would win. Snoop Dogg argued that the bet should be two million dollars, apparently referring to in his on-air comments. Jake Paul quits Ben Askren Snoop Dogg at Triller Fight Club (Photos courtesy of Triller) TRENDING> UFC Vegas 24 Live Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Results Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren by TKO (punches ) at 1:59, R1 Regis Prograis def.Ivan Redkach by technical decision Steve Cunningham def.Frank Mir by unanimous decision Joe Fournier def.Reykon by TKO (corner interruption) at 3:00, R2 Junior Younan def.Jeyson Minda by unanimous decision Quinton Randall def. William Jackson via unanimous decision n

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos